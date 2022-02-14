ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Exercising right after getting a COVID or flu vaccine leads to more antibodies

By John Anderer, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8Rdg_0eEABJ4n00

AMES, Iowa ( StudyFinds.org ) – You may want to hit the gym or head out for a jog after getting your COVID-19 shot. Preliminary research from Iowa State University finds that exercising for 90 minutes just after having a coronavirus or flu vaccine may cause the production of more antibodies and stronger overall immunity.

In comparison to others who took it easy after getting their jab, study subjects who either cycled on a stationary bike or went for a brisk walk for a full 90 minutes after getting vaccinated showed signs of more antibodies for at least four weeks post-vaccination. Similar results were also seen in mice.

Antibodies are, of course, our body’s first line of defense against pathogens and viruses like COVID-19. Vaccines, meanwhile, serve to aid the immune system by providing a blueprint of what to expect from the pathogen, better preparing bodily defense mechanisms to react quickly and decisively in the form of more relevant antibodies.

“Our preliminary results are the first to demonstrate a specific amount of time can enhance the body’s antibody response to the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine and two vaccines for influenza,” says lead study author and Kinesiology Professor Marian Kohut, in a statement. .

Importantly, the research team adds that these findings can benefit anyone of any fitness level. You don’t have to be an athlete . Close to half of the participants were either overweight or obese. Generally, each participant focused on maintaining a heart rate of around 120 to 140 beats per minute while working out.

Why does exercise increase antibodies after getting a COVID or flu vaccine?

Researchers also looked to see if just 45 minutes of exercise post-vaccination would result in similar immunity boosts, ultimately noting that it did not. Moving forward, they’re interested in seeing what a full hour of exercise post-vaccination can do.

As far as an explanation for these findings, the authors believe there are a number of possible factors at play. To start, when we exercise , blood and lymph flow increases, which means greater immune cell circulation. As those immune cells make their way around the body, they’re that much more likely to detect a threat.

Data collected during rodent trials also suggest a specific protein produced in response to exercise ( interferon alpha ) may aid in the creation of virus-specific antibodies and T- cells.

“But a lot more research is needed to answer the why and how. There are so many changes that take place when we exercise – metabolic, biochemical, neuroendocrine, circulatory. So, there’s probably a combination of factors that contribute to the antibody response we found in our study,” Prof. Kohut concludes.

Individuals assessed for this study are still being tracked up to six months post-vaccination. Researchers are anxious to determine where antibody levels will be at by that point. Moreover, another study focusing on the effect of exercise on booster shots is already underway.

The study is published in Brain Behavior and Immunity.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Scientists said we’d take annual COVID jabs like flu shots. Now Fauci says it might be only every 5 years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The U.S. Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that the world is nearly over the full-blown first phase of the pandemic and that the worst may be behind us. He also added that annual vaccine boosters might not be needed as we once thought.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Fauci says Covid booster shots may have to be taken every five years rather than annually

Dr Anthony Fauci has said some people may only need Covid booster shots “every four or five years” instead of annually. “It will depend on who you are,” he told the Financial Times in an interview on Wednesday, “but if you are a normal, healthy 30-year-old person with no underlying conditions, you might need a booster only every four or five years.” Dr Fauci previously suggested – as recently as December – that it might be necessary for people to get vaccinated annually to prevent a resurgence of Covid.He said during an appearance on CNN: “One of the things I’m...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Covid#Antibody#Iowa State University
MedicalXpress

Study finds previous COVID-19 infection, but not vaccination, improves performance of antibodies

New research to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon, 23-26 April) shows that, although over time the number of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies falls in both previously infected and vaccinated patients, the performance of antibodies improves only after previous infection (and not vaccination). This difference could explain why previously infected patients appear to be better protected against a new infection than those who have only been vaccinated.
SCIENCE
Boston

The COVID vaccine we need now may not be a shot

HYDERABAD, India — On the outskirts of this centuries-old Indian city, a world away from its congested roads and cacophony, the gleaming modern laboratories of Bharat Biotech are churning out a COVID vaccine that would be sprayed into the nose rather than injected into the blood. Currently available vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine: What are the side effects?

Medical News Today has contacted over 20 experts for comment on the potential side effects of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid. As of the time of publication, they have declined to comment until additional peer-reviewed data become available. On January 31, 2022, Novavax submitted a request to the Food and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
uticaphoenix.net

Army to immediately begin discharging unvaccinated soldiers; CDC predicts 75,000

The Army will immediately begin discharging soldiers who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Under a directive issued by Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, commanders are to initiate “involuntary administrative separation proceedings” against unvaccinated soldiers with no approved or pending exemption request, the Pentagon said in a statement Wednesday. The order applies to regular Army, reservists and cadets.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Omicron May Lead to Neurological Complications Much-like Other Coronavirus Variants, says Expert

Omicron may lead to neurological complications much like other variants of coronavirus, according to a Russian expert. According to founder and chief executive of DNKOM research centre Andrey Isaev, although Omicron has been touted as causing mild infections, it can lead to long COVID in adults and systemic inflammations among children, TASS news agency reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
coloradosun.com

COVID vaccines don’t work for some people. For them, the pandemic remains terrifying.

Two weeks after her first shot of the Moderna COVID vaccine, Lori Welker went in for a blood test. Then she held her breath. The Denver mother of two suffers from EGPA — eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis, a rare inflammatory condition. It’s well controlled now, she says, but for years she received twice-a-year infusions of drugs that tamped down her immune system. One of those medicines, a drug called rituximab, has been linked to vaccine failure in some patients.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

KXRM

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy