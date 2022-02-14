ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Naija Serenades The Hustlers With “Hate Our Love” Acapella

By @Djxo313
 1 day ago

It’s no denying the pipes on Queen Naija . Just in time for Valentine’s Day and all the lovers Queen gives us a quick sample of her new single featuring Big Sean , “Hate Our Love.”

RELATED: Ye, Pay Me: 10 Things We Learned from Big Sean on ‘Drink Champs’

In our full interview with Queen, she shared the inspiration behind the song, how she came up with the creative cover art in the final hour, and much more! Subscribe to our YouTube page for more exclusive content!

RELATED: Who’s Cappin!? Queen Naija &amp; Clarence Respond To Backlash Over Chris Sails Not Being Invited To Son’s Graduation

iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

