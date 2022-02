HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - In the weekly COVID-19 update on February 8, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) marked a new total of more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases and reported three additional deaths attributed to COVID-19. The department also reported a second week of reduced positivity and reduced COVID-19 case rates, although both metrics are still indicating high community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19. SHDHD executive director Michele Bever said she was saddened to report three additional deaths, which brings the total to 139 for the health district since March 2020. The overall case fatality rate stands at 1.4%.

