(The Center Square) – A bill currently in the Oklahoma Legislature would stop the Oklahoma State Department of Health from promoting COVID-19 vaccines. “I do not want Oklahoma taxpayers to be funding this never-ending vaccine campaign by the department of health,” Rep. Wendi Stearman, the lawmaker who proposed the bill, told KFOR-TV. "My preference is just not using tax dollars to advertise this particular vaccine in any way. I expect that there is not a single citizen in Oklahoma who is not familiar with the fact that there is a vaccine available for the virus.”

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO