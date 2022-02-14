ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West Says Pete Davidson ‘Will Never Meet’ His Children

BET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Kanye West has further expressed his not too fond feelings for Pete Davidson and is making it clear that the SNL star will never meet his kids who he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In a now-deleted Instagram...

www.bet.com

Comments / 2

Related
E! News

See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kiss During Latest New York Outing

Watch: Kanye West Bought Kim Kardashian's Date-Night Coat?!. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are locking lips once again—this time no magic carpet necessary. The couple, who began dating late last year after Kim's October hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, were spotted displaying a little PDA during their night out together on Sunday, Feb. 13. For their pre-Valentine's Day outing, the two—along with Kim's close friends Lala and Simon Huck—dined at Cipriani NYC. And before the pair left the restaurant, they enjoyed a sweet finish: an affectionate smooch.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We Still Can't Believe What Pete Davidson Announced After Kanye West Dissed Him On New Track

Seems like the Kardashians aren’t the only ones unamused by Kanye West’s recent behavior, as Pete Davidson has now been forced to take extra measures to guarantee his safety following the release of Ye’s latest track. If you’ll recall, the 44-year-old rapper released his new single, “My Life Was Never Eazy” on Friday, January 14th, and in the song, he literally references the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star by name and threatens to beat him. Ye raps: “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s [expletive.]”
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

“I don’t feel sorry for him”: Shaquille O’Neal rips apart Kanye West for taking fight with Kim Kardashian to social media

Shaquille O’Neal the former National Basketball Association player and a Hall of Famer who in retirement as turned himself into a musician, businessman and a analyst as his un-ending love for Basketball still has him around the league. Being a generational talent Shaquille O’Neal was and is the most dominant force the league has ever seen but it isn’t just the game which he dominates. He also dominates the internet with his great analysing skills, hot-takes and opinions on day to day basis. Recently Shaq made headlines as he discussed the on-going drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donda#Mcdonald
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Echoes Kanye West Sentiments Over NFTs: 'I Actually Hate This Fake Ass Shit'

The non-fungible token (NFT) business is booming — but don’t expect Ice Cube to hop on the bandwagon anytime soon. On Wednesday (February 2), someone tweeted a meme of The Notorious B.I.G., Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Eminem looking like Renaissance paintings and wrote, “found this dope pic on my old phone and my first thought was ‘I wish this was a NFT collection. 10/10 would mint.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
newschain

Kim Kardashian named new face of Balenciaga as Kanye’s new girlfriend Julia Fox is accused of aping her style

Julia Fox may want to reconsider her wardrobe after Kim Kardashian was named the new face of Balenciaga. The Uncut Gems actress, 31, who is currently dating Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West, 44, has denied aping Kim’s style after fans started noticing that she and the SKIMS mogal had shared more than just a few fashion moments of late.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Threatens to Pull Out of Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes for Something She Didn’t Do

Kanye West said he won’t perform at Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes to his friend Travis Scott for something she didn’t do. On Thursday, the 44-year-old rapper shared a screenshot of a blog post about Eilish, 20, offering an inhaler to a distressed fan at her Atlanta concert. The blog post claimed that she “dissed” Scott, though the Happier Than Ever singer never mentioned Scott nor Astroworld onstage. “Come on Billie we love you please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen,” West wrote. “Trav didn’t have any idea...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kanye West Claims He Will Drop Coachella Show If Billie Eilish Won’t Apologize To Travis Scott – UPDATE: She Responds

UPDATE: No apology yet from Billie Eilish. But she responded to Kanye West tweet in his comments section. “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan,” Eilish replied. EARLIER: Kanye West wants an apology from Billie Eilish. Not to him, but to fellow rapper Travis Scott, who was allegedly dissed by Eilish last Saturday. The beef started when Eilish stopped her show in Atlanta on Saturday to attend to a fan having breathing problems in front of the stage. Eilish got her crew to procure an inhaler for the fan. That’s when she made some comments that many have construed as...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy