Sarah Logan Recounts Her Brief Stint In The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

By Robert DeFelice
 2 days ago
Sarah Logan took some time to recall her journey in this year's Royal Rumble match. Sarah Logan was released by WWE on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. During her time away, she became a mother for the first time and she made her return in the 2022 Royal Rumble where she was...

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE rumors: Huge WrestleMania return possible for Kevin Owens program

Multiple reports indicate that WWE is trying to get a huge opponent to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. WrestleMania 38 is on the horizon, and is set to take place across Apr. 2-3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With the event taking place across two nights, it sounds as though WWE is planning on pulling out all of the stops for it.
Charlotte Flair has put WWE in trouble

WWE will change the segment of the contract signing, and subsequent brawl between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, recorded last Friday. This is a segment that will air next Friday night at SmackDown, but which, like the rest of the episode, has actually already happened. WWE had to record the...
Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey: what a mistake in Smackdown!

WWE will change the segment of the contract signing, and subsequent brawl between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, recorded last Friday. This is a segment that will air next Friday night at SmackDown, but which, like the rest of the episode, has actually already happened. WWE actually had to record...
Ronda Rousey's Upcoming WWE SmackDown Segment Reportedly Required Editing

Ronda Rousey will team with Naomi to face Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber coming up this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Because of the long travel schedule, WWE has already taped this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which featured a contract signing segment between the four women. Unfortunately, footage from the segment has already made its way online via fan recordings and it appears something went wrong with the interaction between Rousey and Flair.
WWE Raw: Seth Rollins defeats Randy Orton in main event

Elimination Chamber is coming up on Saturday, but before the WWE Universe can get there, they had to make it through another edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. There was a lot that needed to happen between now and then, but everything set the path for this weekend’s event on Peacock.
Jerry Lawler Praises Rhea Ripley & Bianca Belair After WWE Raw Match

Jerry Lawler was quite impressed by Rhea Ripley & Bianca Belair after their match on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. As noted, Belair defeated Ripley at the end of the gauntlet match to determine who will enter the Elimination Chamber match last on the show. On tonight’s Raw Talk, Lawler praised the two stars for their bout.
Lita says she has no current plans with WWE past Elimination Chamber

While speaking with Sports Illustrated ahead of her Raw Women's Championship match against Becky Lynch, Lita revealed that she has no current plans with WWE past Elimination Chamber. "Currently, I was just asked to do this match," Lita said when asked if we could be seeing her past Saturday's pay-per-view....
More On WWE Reaching Out To Steve Austin For WrestleMania 38

UPDATE: A second report has confirmed that WWE reached out to Steve Austin about his interest in being involved at WrestleMania 38. PWInsider reports that WWE did make an overture to Austin in late December to early January to see if he was interested in being involved. The site notes...
WWE RAW Results (2/14/22): Brock Lesnar Returns, Damian Priest Defends US Title Against AJ Styles + More!

— Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley alongside MVP make their way to the ring. Lashley says before he tries to walk into WrestleMania as WWE Champion, he has to win the most brutal match in WWE, the elimination chamber. Lashley says the chamber destroys lives and shortens careers...but so does he. Lashley says he's destroyed every single person who's stepped in front of him. MVP says he's done some calculations and the WWE Champion has a roughly 16% chance of winning the chamber and while that doesn't sound very good...until you factor in that Seth Freakin' Rollins, the phenomenal AJ Styles, Riddle, Austin Theory and not even The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar are almighty. MVP says when you factor in the almighty component, that 16% becomes 100% of leaving Elimination Chamber as the WWE Champion. Seth Rollins' music interrupts and he makes his way to the ring. Rollins says Lashley looks great but the bad news is he doesn't look as great as he does. Rollins says as of this moment, Lashley is the WWE Champion but the bad news is it won't be for very long. Rollins says nobody in the chamber can beat Lashley other then 'The Visionary' Seth Freakin' Rollins. MVP says if he keeps running is mouth, he won't even make it to the chamber. Riddle's music hits and here comes The Original Bro. Riddle asks Rollins if the elimination chamber is just one giant quiz bowl. Riddle says the last time he was in a tight spot like the chamber was in a gas station bathroom and he got out of that situation which makes him confident that he's going to win the chamber match and become WWE Champion. Riddle says after the chamber, he and Randy Orton will reclaim the RAW Tag Team Titles and he'll be a double champion. Riddle invites Lashley and MVP to he and Orton's 'Broga Party'. Riddle says Rollins can't come to the party because he needs to get ready for his match against Orton but since Lashley doesn't have a match tonight, he should throw on a toga and come to the 'Broga Party'. Austin Theory now comes out and says Vince McMahon taught him that apologies are just weaknesses and he's going to put all of Vince's theories to work in the chamber match and he'll become the WWE Champion...and of course, out comes AJ Styles. AJ asks Theory what he's talking about and Theory's lips have been shoved up Vince's ass for so long that he doesn't make sense anymore. AJ says that the odds aren't in anyone's favor and you don't walk out the same as you walked in when it comes to a match like the elimination chamber. AJ says nobody, including Lashley will stop him from having a defining WrestleMania moment. AJ says Riddle has a sweet toga and much like Riddle, he has a chance to become a double champion because he faces Damian Priest tonight for the US Title and when he wins the chamber, he'll get the WWE Title as well. Riddle invites AJ to his 'Broga Party', Lashley interrupts, says Theory's too wet behind the ears to compete, calls Rollins a fake visionary because if he was a visionary, he would've already foreseen that he won't win the chamber, he tells Riddle to get off his high come back to reality and then tells AJ that he hates to break it to him, but he's not getting his WrestleMania moment. Lashley calls out Brock Lesnar and The Beast makes his way to the ring. Lesnar gets in the ring, takes off his jacket and hat, laughs at Theory and puts it on him then gets into Lashley's face. Theory attacks Lesnar who quickly dispatches him with a pair of German suplexes, the rest of the ring clears and Lesnar plants Theory with an F-5. Lesnar takes Theory's phone and takes a selfie with Theory's motionless body and we cut backstage where we see Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. Montez says everyone in the chamber is in trouble except Brock Lesnar. Montez and Angelo run down tonight's card and then they turn their attention to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and then make their way to the ring.
Brock Lesnar Describes Relationship With WWE's Vince McMahon

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest stars in WWE, but he's also one of the biggest crossover stars ever, bouncing back and forth between WWE and UFC and experiencing great success in both. Lesnar is now in the mix for the Universal Championship as we head into Elimination Chamber, and ahead of the big event, Lesnar sat down with Pat McAfee (who is one of the best parts of SmackDown each week) to about the event as well as his relationship with Vince McMahon and how it's changed over the years. He was also asked to compare Vince with UFC's Dana White.
News On Lita, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, & More

WWEShop.com is now selling new t-shirts for AJ Styles and Seth Rollins. You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at Randy Orton’s funniest moments in the company:. “Randy Orton is one of the most vicious Superstars in WWE...
Reports: WWE Discussing ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Match at ‘WrestleMania 38’

One of the biggest stars in professional wrestling history could be coming out of retirement for their first match in nearly 20 years. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported on Monday night that WWE is discussing “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens as a possible match for WrestleMania 38 in April. If the 57-year-old Austin were to wrestle at the show, it would be his first match since facing The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003.
Jerry Lawler Praises Top Superstars For Physical Match On WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has heaped praise on Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair for their physical match on this week’s RAW. “What a great match that was between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair!” Lawler told RAW Talk. “The slap fest they had was so great, so physical. Rhea had to go through three different opponents before getting to Bianca. So obviously, Bianca was fresh and had the advantage. And she will once again have the advantage at Elimination Chamber.”
Keith Lee, Love & Lucha | Grappy Hour Ep 4

Lillie Alexandra (@lilliezi) and Joel Pearl (@joelpearl) are back with drinks in hand to talk about Thunder Rosa vs Athena at Warrior Wrestling, Keith Lee's AEW debut, intergender matches & wrestling training. Grab a drink and join the Grappy Hour!
