The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to begin with the 64th running of the Daytona 500, which will present challenges both familiar and foreign to NASCAR's top drivers. This year's Daytona 500 marks the very first official race for NASCAR's Next Gen car, the sport's new car and chassis that has now become the standard for Cup Series racing. Much about the Next Gen car -- from the intricacies of its independent rear suspension to the way it behaves in Daytona's draft -- will be unknown at the drop of the green flag, with no guarantee of any answers by the finish.

