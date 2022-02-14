ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union send M Jamiro Monteiro to Quakes for $250K

The Philadelphia Union sent midfielder Jamiro Monteiro to the San Jose Earthquakes on Monday in exchange for $250,000 in general allocation money and a 2022 international roster spot.

The Union will also get a conditional $200,000 in 2023 GAM if certain metrics are met by the Earthquakes.

Monteiro, 28, joined the Union on loan in March 2019 before completing a permanent transfer in January 2020 as a designated player. He played three seasons in Philadelphia, appearing in 75 games (70 starts) and contributed nine goals and 21 assists.

“We want to thank Jamiro for his time spent with the Philadelphia Union,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. “He has helped reach many club milestones over the last three seasons, and we wish him all the best in this next phase of his career.”

