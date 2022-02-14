ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autopsy Report Reveals Disturbing New Details on Brian Laundrie’s Death

By Pilar Melendez, Justin Rohrlich
 2 days ago
The Sarasota Medical Examiner’s office has released the official autopsy report for doomed “van-lifer” Brian Laundrie, revealing new details about his death. The report, conducted by District 12 deputy chief medical examiner Dr. Wilson Broussard, states that Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. When the FBI finally...

Suzie Lydon
1d ago

very sad. I feel for both of these young people's parent's to lose their children in such a way. The loss of a child is always tragic, the circumstances make it even harder and more senseless. I hope they all will find peace in time. ♡

