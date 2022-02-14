ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Iowa State hits women's AP Top 25 milestone; Gamecocks No. 1

By DOUG FEINBERG
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47vfMK_0eEA3LW600
Kansas St Iowa St Basketball Iowa State guard Emily Ryan (11) shoots over Kansas State center Ayoka Lee (50) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 70-55. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remained the unanimous choice at No. 1.

Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — it’s highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones, who were sixth on Jan. 7, 2002, hold a one-game lead over Oklahoma and Baylor in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State has only won the conference's regular season crown once, in 2000.

The Gamecocks received all 30 votes from a national media panel after beating Kentucky and Georgia on the road last week. Stanford, Louisville, N.C. State and Indiana round out the top five.

No. 7 Baylor and No. 8 Arizona follow Iowa State while Michigan fell from fourth to ninth after losing at Michigan State and Northwestern. UConn dropped two spots to No. 10.

Virginia Tech is back in the Top 25 at No. 23 after beating then-No. 11 Georgia Tech and former No. 23 North Carolina last week.

CONFERENCE RANKINGS

Louisville and N.C. State are two of six Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranked this week. The SEC and Big Ten each have five teams in the poll. The Big 12 has four and the Pac-12 two among Power Five conferences.

SNAPPED

UConn's nine-year undefeated run of conference wins ended against Villanova last week; the Huskies hadn't lost a regular season or postseason conference game in either the Big East or American Athletic Conference since 2013, when they fell to Notre Dame. UConn rebounded with wins over DePaul and Marquette and still has not had back-to-back losses since 1993.

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 12 Tennessee at No. 1 South Carolina, Sunday. The top two teams in the SEC will square off with the Gamecocks hoping to put some space between themselves and the rest of the conference. ESPN will be on hand for the third-ever “College GameDay” at a women's basketball game.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Auburn suffers first SEC loss, Tennessee on the rise and Texas A&M’s slide continues

The SEC season is quickly winding down. We only have 3 weeks left (6 games for most schools) before the SEC Tournament begins in Tampa. For teams that need to bolster their NCAA Tournament resumes, time is running out quickly. Meanwhile, Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas are looking like the 4 teams that will receive double-byes in the SEC Tournament.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
thedallasnews.net

Using defense to bounce back, No. 2 Auburn turns to Vanderbilt

After getting some momentum back with a home win over Texas AM, No. 2 Auburn will look to protect home court again against Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Auburn (23-2, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) entered last week ranked No. 1 in the country and was the only undefeated team in the SEC, but lost bothof those distinctions with an overtime loss on the road at Arkansas. The Tigers got back on their court Saturday and responded with one of their best defensive performances of the season, defeating the Aggies 75-58.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn basketball drops to No. 2 in AP poll

Auburn’s reign atop the AP poll has come to an end. After three straight weeks as the nation’s top-ranked team, Auburn dropped to No. 2 in the Week 15 poll released Monday morning. Gonzaga reclaimed the top spot as Auburn split its two games last week, with the Tigers’ 19-game winning streak snapped on the road against Arkansas in overtime before bouncing back with a dominating home win against Texas A&M.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Tigers face top-ranked Gamecocks on the road

AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn women's basketball team faces the nation's top-ranked squad on the road Thursday night as they travel to Columbia, S.C., to face No. 1 South Carolina. Game time is 6 p.m. CT at Colonial Life Arena. The Tigers put together another strong effort Monday night...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State#Ap Top 25#Depaul#Ap#The Associated Press#Baylor#Gamecocks#Stanford#Uconn#Sec#Pac 12#Villanova#Huskies#Notre Dame#Espn#College Gameday
On3.com

KenPom predicts outcome of next five Tennessee basketball games

Men’s basketball has won seven of its last eight games – including four straight – and is playing strong basketball heading down the stretch of the season. The Volunteers, who are currently ranked No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, are coming off a 73-64 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday and have a marquee SEC matchup coming in Tuesday night in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Johnny Davis has message for Indiana fans after leading Wisconsin to huge road win

Johnny Davis had an exit to remember when he left the floor at Assembly Hall on Tuesday night. Davis scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and was responsible for Wisconsin’s late rally in a 74-69 road victory over Indiana. The All-American and National Player of the Year candidate scored the final 13 points for the Badgers in the comeback victory.
WISCONSIN STATE
austinnews.net

LSU building momentum as Georgia continues to struggle

LSU has put a midseason slide behind it to return to .500 in the Southeastern Conference standings. The Tigers (18-7, 6-6) will seek their third consecutive victory when they host Georgia (6-19, 1-11) on Wednesday night in Baton Rouge, La. "That's a sigh of relief," Tari Eason said after scoring...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Sports
Marquette University
bestofarkansassports.com

Bring on the Vols: More Than Usual At Stake in Arkansas vs Tennessee

A week-and-a-half will have passed since the Hogs last took the floor on their home court when Arkansas and Tennessee tip off from Bud Walton Arena on Saturday afternoon. The result of that Tuesday, February 8 classic, however, remains vivid across the Natural State and and far beyond: Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, shirtless, celebrating with his team following the Razorbacks’ overtime win over then-No. 1 Auburn.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rolltide.com

No. 25 Alabama Uses Late Run to Overwhelm Mississippi State, 80-75

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 25 Alabama men's basketball team went on an 18-2 second half run to take down Mississippi State, 80-75, Wednesday night inside Coleman Coliseum. It marked the Crimson Tide's third consecutive victory and fourth win over the last six contests. Four UA players reached double...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How to watch Ole Miss face South Carolina in men's hoops action

Ole Miss has dropped their last three contests in men's hoops, but a chance to right the ship and get back to .500 lies ahead when they welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks inside the SJB Pavilion this evening. The Rebels are coming off of a rough road trip at Missouri,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
dawgnation.com

Georgia basketball turnovers prove costly in road loss at LSU

Georgia basketball proved it could compete with LSU throughout most of the first half on Wednesday night, but the Tigers’ zone press and length ultimately took a toll in Baton Rouge. LSU scored an 84-65 win over the Bulldogs at the Maravich Assembly Center, holding a telltale 31-16 advantage...
BATON ROUGE, LA
utdailybeacon.com

Where the Vols stand in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll

The Vols continued their climb in the AP rankings on the heels of a two-win week. The Tennessee men’s basketball team was ranked No. 16 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll, three spots higher than where they were a week ago. The Vols knocked off Mississippi State 72-63 in Starkville and completed the season-sweep of Vanderbilt 73-64 Saturday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wcbi.com

Mississippi State women’s hoops blows 15-point lead, falls to Kentucky 81-74

Mississippi State women’s basketball began its stretch of three games in six days Tuesday night in Lexington against Kentucky. MSU had plenty of momentum following Sunday’s emotional 70-59 victory over Ole Miss. Doug Novak’s crew had a 15-point lead with 7:10 to go, but the Wildcats went on a 24-2 run to close it out and clinch the win.
LEXINGTON, MS
The Associated Press

Umude leads No. 23 Arkansas over Missouri 76-57

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Stanley Umude scored 23 points to lead 23rd-ranked Arkansas to a 76-57 victory over Missouri on Tuesday. The Razorbacks (20-6, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) made 11 of 21 3-point attempts, with Umude hitting 6 of 9. “He’s a really tough cover, because he can shoot the...
MISSOURI STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
85K+
Followers
87K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy