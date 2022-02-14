ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (February 14-20): ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Walking Dead’ & More

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
 2 days ago

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep...

TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in January on Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, and More

New year, new you? It's a fine motto if you're into that sort of thing, but we'll do you one better: New year, new shows and movies. As we look ahead to the rest of 2022, we can take comfort in the fact that the streaming platforms have already churned out plenty of exciting new January releases to keep us entertained as we slog through the winter.
TV SHOWS
Rolling Stone

Midge Is Ready to Speak Her Mind in ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season Four

The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is just days away — and fans of the show are getting a final preview of Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) owning her star power before the show returns to Prime Video on Feb. 18. “You know what’s great about me? It’s when I’m me,” says Midge during breakfast with her manager Susie (Alex Borstein). “Every single show, I’m gonna say exactly what’s on my mind.” The trailer then shows clips of an angry Midge doing exactly that as she performs, flips waiters’ trays of food, and goes against Susie’s wishes to change her wardrobe to...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: Amazon Unveils Key Art For Season 4

Prime Video has released the official key art for the upcoming fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. It features a self-confident and determined Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) who looks ready to take on whatever comes her way. See it below. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, stars Brosnahan, Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron. In season 3, Midge (Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) discovered that life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) was glamorous but humbling, and they learned a lesson about show business they’ll never forget. In season 4, per Prime Video’s description: “It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of 20 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series—Comedy, six Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award. Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres February 18 on Prime Video.
TV & VIDEOS
Rachel Brosnahan
/Film

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Review: It's Finally Time To Unravel Midge's Flaws

Midge Maisel is a winner. She's a magnetic motormouth with endless charm and a direct line to even the most cynical funny bones. As the series title indicates, she's gifted with the undeniable ability to leave both friends and strangers stunned, with nothing to do but marvel at the sheer force of her. It only takes a few moments of her dazzle to realize why Joel (Michael Zegen) first fell in love with her, why Susie (Alex Borstein) took a special interest in her talents, and why even one of the world's most beloved comedians Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) can't seem to keep away. And therein lies the problem of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." The show's greatest asset has too often doubled as a notable flaw: Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is destined for greatness and no matter how enormous the obstacle, there's little doubt that she'll quickly surmount it.
TV SERIES
Daily Herald

New to streaming this week: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' Kanye and 'From'

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • Directors Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah chart Kanye West's fascinating journey over 20 years in the new multipart documentary, "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy," which is being rolled out in installments on Netflix. In part one, hitting Netflix on Wednesday, Ye is not yet famous and trying to make a name for himself, while his friends document his every move and his sweet relationship with his late mother Donda before his life changed with the release of "College Dropout" in 2004. Also coming to Netflix on Wednesday is a new "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," in which Leatherface returns after 50 years to terrorize some new unlucky souls starring "Eighth Grade" breakout Elsie Fisher.
TV & VIDEOS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'Mrs. Maisel' returns — and it's still marvelous

As Season 4 kicks off, Miriam "Midge" Maisel's once soaring stand-up career has taken a hit, and so has her bank account. But that doesn't seem to have affected her wardrobe budget or wicked sense of humor. Several story lines and characters from the past seem to have vanished into thin air. But that's not why you tune in. The cast, led by Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan, is so adept at spitting out the rapid-fire zingers, they should be getting Olympic medals. One downer: Unlike past seasons, the new episodes are being released on a weekly basis. Debuts Friday, Amazon Prime.
CELEBRITIES
Digital Courier

‘Fuller House’ Is Coming to GAC Family for Cable TV Premiere

If you were a fan of Full House and haven’t been able to watch the sequel series due to the lack of a Netflix subscription, you’ll now have the opportunity to do so. GAC Media has announced that GAC Family (formerly Great American Country) is the new linear home of Fuller House after an agreement with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. All 75 episodes will begin airing on the network beginning Monday, February 28. This is the first time the series will be available to viewers on cable TV. Full House began airing on GAC Family earlier this month.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 Premiere Reminds Us That a Voice Is a Powerful Thing | Review

Editor's note: The below review contains spoilers for the Season 4 premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Last season on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) was soaring the skies on cloud nine as the opening act for the fictional pop star Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) until it all came crashing down on her in a pretty humiliating scene played out on the tarmac as Shy jets off to the European leg of the tour. “Rumble on the Wonder Wheel” opens mere minutes after Shy’s manager Reggie (Sterling K. Brown) booted them from the tour and left them out in the literal cold with a caravan of yellow cabs hauling Midge’s impressive collection of wardrobe pieces back home.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Winter TV Watch List: Mickey Mouse and Mrs. Maisel Return (And So Does Leatherface)

Some weeks it seems like the streamers really are catering to every demographic. How else can you explain a single week that sees both the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” franchises making long overdue returns? There’s also a new Adam Scott show that makes returning to the office an even creepier experience, a dramatic retelling of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and animated adventures starring Mickey Mouse and Cuphead. See? Every demographic dutifully covered.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Creator Says TV Networks Need to ‘Up the Game a Little Bit’

Amy Sherman-Palladino is one of the more successful examples of a comedy showrunner transitioning from network TV to prestige television. Best known for her endlessly quotable series “Gilmore Girls,” which ran on The CW from 2000-2007 (before an eventual Netflix revival), she went on to create one of the most successful comedies of the streaming era in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The period piece has drawn particular praise for its lavish production design, something that could only be possible with a streaming budget. But despite her success at Amazon, Sherman-Palladino is not writing off network television. In a new interview with...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

What's New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022 from 'Borat' to 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Prime Video is headed into February with tons of exciting content, including a brand new romantic comedy just in time for Valentine’s Day, a thrilling action series, and the fourth season of Amazon’s Emmy-winning show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The platform also has plenty of movies and TV shows, both new and old alike, arriving on the platform this month.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

Woman Crush Wednesday: Rachel Brosnahan is Bringing Down the House in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel:’ Season 4

Valentine’s Day may be in our rear-view mirrors, but there’s still plenty of love in the air when it comes to the newest terrific titles hitting your favorite streaming platforms this week. Luckily, it’s Woman Crush Wednesday, which means that today is the perfect day to show some extra affection for the amazing ladies who help make the latest big movies and shows as fantastic as they are. This week, we’re going all-out to celebrate a wonderful woman who has had a major impact in the entertainment industry over the past 13 years of her career, especially when it comes to the, well, marvelous leading performance for which she is best known. So, without further ado, give it up for your newest WCW, the remarkable Rachel Brosnahan!
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 Cast and Character Guide: Who's Back and Who's New

After leaving viewers with a cliffhanger back in 2019, Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is finally returning in 2022 with two episodes, “Rumble on the Wonder Wheel” and “Billy Jones and the Orgy Lamps”, premiering on February 18. Exclusive to Amazon Prime, the fourth season has a total of eight episodes, with two new episodes dropping each Friday in the following four weeks.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

The third season of Amy Sherman-Palladino’s ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ ends on a rather tumultuous note for our Jewish American housewife turned stand-up comedian Miriam “Midge” Maisel. Since its inception in 2017, Midge has seen a lot of ups and downs in her journey, from discovering her interest in stand-up comedy to finally pursuing a career in it. However, in the final moments of season 3, Midge finds herself surrounded by the chaos created by an unintentional reckless move that results in Shy Baldwin firing her from the tour.
TV SERIES

