Deshaun Watson trade market: Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the chat

(SportsRadio 610) - No one seems to be ruling out the possibility Tom Brady could change his mind and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season. Brady recently announced his retirement, but there is a belief and and the team would be open to his return.

If that doesn't happen, the Bucs would shift focus to the veteran quarterback trade market, which is expected to include the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson and Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson, who did not play in 2021.

According to NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero , the Bucs are "doing extensive homework" on Watson. Tampa is also one of multiple teams expected to explore trading for Wilson, according to the NFL Network report.

The Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders are also expected to explore the veteran quarterback trade market.

Both Watson and Wilson have a no-trade clause in their contract, effectively allowing them to dictate their trade destination.

Here is the NFL Total Access crew discussing the situation Sunday.

Brandon Scott is the senior digital content coordinator for SportsRadio610.com. Follow him on Twitter @brandonkscott .