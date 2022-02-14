Overnight construction to divert traffic on I-25 starting Monday evening, according to CDOT

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says there will be overnight construction starting on Monday evening between Fillmore St. and Garden of the Gods Rd. on I-25.

In a news release, all traffic impacts will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14 and Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Traffic impacts

Single lane and median closures along northbound and southbound I-25 from mile post 144 to 146.

Single lane closure along Garden of the Gods Rd. off-ramp but one lane will remain open.

Construction will be rescheduled if inclement weather occurs.

Project overview

The construction project will improve the flow of traffic from community growth and business expansion along with developing continuous merge lanes and I-25 auxiliary from Fillmore St. to Garden of the Gods Rd. exits.

