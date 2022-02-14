ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Overnight construction to divert traffic on I-25 starting Monday evening, according to CDOT

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dy4aR_0eEA2jXd00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says there will be overnight construction starting on Monday evening between Fillmore St. and Garden of the Gods Rd. on I-25.

In a news release, all traffic impacts will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14 and Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Traffic impacts

  • Single lane and median closures along northbound and southbound I-25 from mile post 144 to 146.
  • Single lane closure along Garden of the Gods Rd. off-ramp but one lane will remain open.
  • Construction will be rescheduled if inclement weather occurs.

Project overview

The construction project will improve the flow of traffic from community growth and business expansion along with developing continuous merge lanes and I-25 auxiliary from Fillmore St. to Garden of the Gods Rd. exits.

The post Overnight construction to divert traffic on I-25 starting Monday evening, according to CDOT appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash closes all lanes of northbound Highway 115 at Star Ranch Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- All lanes of northbound Highway 115 at Star Ranch Road closed Wednesday evening while crews investigated a crash. Alert: Due to an injury crash investigation, all lanes of northbound HWY 115 at Star Ranch Rd is closed. Please avoid the area. Weather is causing deteriorating road conditions…please drive safely! @CSPDPIO The post Crash closes all lanes of northbound Highway 115 at Star Ranch Rd. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews respond to water main break in the south end of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday morning, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) responded to a water main break in the south end of Colorado Springs. According to Colorado Springs Traffic, the water main break happened around 7:15 a.m. in the intersection of E. Cheyenne Road and Rockwood Ave. Roads in The post Crews respond to water main break in the south end of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Accident Alert Status, what it means for drivers and crash victims

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the winter storm drops powder onto the front range, many agencies go under Accident Alert Status. That means that if you find yourself in a traffic accident, police will not respond if: No one was injured Impairment is not expected No public property was damaged. Authorities ask that The post Accident Alert Status, what it means for drivers and crash victims appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

U.S. Forest Service conducts controlled burns off Rampart Range Rd.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, crews with the U.S. Forest Service continued burning piles northeast of Woodland Park. Burns were conducted near the area of Forest Service Road 315 and Rampart Range Road. Smoke from the burn was potentially visible from the northside of Colorado Springs or even Monument. According to the USFS, The post U.S. Forest Service conducts controlled burns off Rampart Range Rd. appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Traffic
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
KRDO News Channel 13

Springs Rescue Mission responds to city’s expansion of ‘sit-lie ordinance’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Springs Rescue mission is using the new expansion of the city's "sit-lie ordinance" as an opportunity to expand their reach and offer services to those experiencing homelessness in Colorado Springs. When the Colorado Springs City Council approved the expansion of the ordinance that prohibits people from sitting, lying, kneeling, The post Springs Rescue Mission responds to city’s expansion of ‘sit-lie ordinance’ appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Solution to dangerous algae blooms at Prospect Lake means no motorized boats

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While the city may have come up with a solution to the dangerous algae blooms in Prospect Lake at Memorial Park, that means motorboats will no longer be allowed on the water. For years, the City of Colorado Springs has been at war with the green/blue algae that frequent the The post Solution to dangerous algae blooms at Prospect Lake means no motorized boats appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

District 60 breaking ground on two new schools

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo School District 60 is breaking ground on two new school projects. Last week, crews placed the final steel beams on Centennial and East High Schools during Topping Out ceremonies. Now, the district has turned its attention to two new elementary schools. Next Tuesday, crews will break ground during a ceremony The post District 60 breaking ground on two new schools appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

I-25 northbound lane closed near Fountain, juvenile airlifted to hospital

WIGWAM, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the right northbound I-25 between mile 122 and 119 in Wigwam, just south of Fountain, is closed due to a crash as of 7:10 p.m. Sunday. Colorado State Patrol says a serious traffic crash took place at milepost 120 around 6:00 p.m., resulting in 3 The post I-25 northbound lane closed near Fountain, juvenile airlifted to hospital appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Cdot
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs woman named Ms. Wheelchair Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- This weekend, Rachel Frey was crowned as Ms. Wheelchair Colorado. She wants to help bring awareness to the barriers the disabled community faces. She says it's an honor to hold the title. "It was amazing. You go through an injury like this and you find things that make you feel like The post Colorado Springs woman named Ms. Wheelchair Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Equity clinic coming to Southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fewer than four out of ten people in the Colorado Hispanic community now have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and one community leader who has been an advocate for the Hispanic population to get vaccinated is bringing another equity clinic to southern Colorado next month.    That's less than The post Equity clinic coming to Southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Growth quickly filling brand-new school in Security-Widefield; trend expected to continue

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Growth and progress are often sought by communities, but some residents in Security-Widefleld fear that they have too much of a good thing. This week, after complaints surfaced about a proposed apartment complex next to an existing neighborhood, residents expressed concern about the explosion of houses and families in The post Growth quickly filling brand-new school in Security-Widefield; trend expected to continue appeared first on KRDO.
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Concern grows about new apartments coming too close to neighborhoods in Colorado Springs area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Since our story last Friday about opposition to a proposed apartment complex by adjacent homeowners, two similar situations have arisen -- a disturbing trend for residential neighborhoods and potentially problematic for local planners. Bob Sallee In addition to the planned project in the Briargate area of northeast Colorado Springs, The post Concern grows about new apartments coming too close to neighborhoods in Colorado Springs area appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
KRDO News Channel 13

One dead after a single-car crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on South Circle Drive, just south of the exit for the Hancock Expressway. The Colorado Springs Police Department says they received a call about the crash a little before 6 AM Sunday. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded and found a car that The post One dead after a single-car crash in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Gas station clerk struck by vehicle during robbery in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two suspects were taken into custody on Sunday evening after they stole alcohol and struck a gas station clerk with a vehicle in northeast Colorado Springs. At around 6:57 p.m., Colorado Springs police were dispatched to the Kum & Go in the 1200 block of Interquest Pkwy. where they received The post Gas station clerk struck by vehicle during robbery in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park finds new police chief following tumultuous exit of former chief

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pending city council approval, Woodland Park has found its new chief of police after a five-month search. Chris Deisler, the current police chief in Winter Springs, Florida, is set to take over as the top cop in Woodland Park. According to Woodland Park’s City Manager, Deisler has 30 years of The post Woodland Park finds new police chief following tumultuous exit of former chief appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fountain Fire Chief leaves the department

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain Fire Chief James Maxon is no longer with the fire department after being placed on administrative leave, the city announced Monday. The city of Fountain released a statement Monday confirming that Maxon "is no longer employed ... as of Friday, February 11, 2022." Maxon had been on administrative leave, but The post Fountain Fire Chief leaves the department appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews respond to fire at Colorado Springs Sienna Place Apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a working fire Friday at an apartment complex near I-25 and Highway 24. According to CSFD, the fire was reported at the Sienna Place Apartments at 1660 Lenmar Drive. CSFD told KRDO the fire was contained in the kitchen of an The post Crews respond to fire at Colorado Springs Sienna Place Apartments appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Manitou Springs lifts emergency order concerning face coverings in all public indoor places

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Manitou Springs officially lifted its emergency order concerning the use of face coverings in all public indoor places on Wednesday. In a news release, the order was lifted amid a unanimous approval during a special meeting on Tuesday by the Manitou Springs City Council. But, individual businesses The post Manitou Springs lifts emergency order concerning face coverings in all public indoor places appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

New bill would in incentivize Colorado homeowners to give up their lawns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new bill introduced in the Colorado State House would create a fund to pay residents statewide to tear up their lawns and replace it with more drought-friendly alternatives. House Bill 22-1151 is described as a way to "incentivize water-wise landscapes" by "creating a state program to finance the voluntary The post New bill would in incentivize Colorado homeowners to give up their lawns appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy