This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has The Best Pancakes In The State

A Lancaster restaurant is being credited as having the best pancakes in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best pancakes in every state , which included Ida's Cafe as the top choice for the Keystone State.

"At Ida's , consider getting the sugar cookie pancakes. These fan-favorite pancakes taste just like Grandma's sugar cookies," Eat This, Not That 's Megan Dubois wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That 's full list of the best pancakes in every state: