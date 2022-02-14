ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The View’ Hosts Praise Super Bowl Halftime Show, But Say NFL Is ‘Not Really Doing the Work’ for Racial Equality (Video)

By Andi Ortiz
”As celebratory as it was, as wonderful as it was, I think it’s important not to let the NFL off the hook,“ Ana Navarro said. The women of “The View” really loved the Super Bowl halftime show — but they still aren’t happy with the NFL as a whole. On Monday’s...

