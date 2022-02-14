ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

Driver Dies In Fiery Conshohocken Crash: Report

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RgenQ_0eEA2G8g00
At the scene. Photo Credit: Facebook/Plymouth Fire Company No. 1 (Montco 43)

A 47-year-old driver died after crashing his vehicle into a Montgomery County building, setting it on fire, NBC10 reports.

The man was driving on East Elm Street in Conshohocken just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, when he lost control and slammed into the office building, igniting a gas line fire, according to the outlet and the Plymouth Fire Company.

The unidentified driver was pulled from the wreck but later pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet says. Crews were on the scene until 7:30 a.m., performing ventilation and building overhaul, the fire company said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Serious Tractor-Trailer Crash Reported On NJ Turnpike: State Police

New Jersey State Police are investigating a tractor-trailer crash with serious injuries, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Jan. 16 near interchange 8A of the New Jersey Turnpike in South Brunswick Township. Preliminary investigation reveals that a tractor-trailer was traveling on the turnpike when it struck...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck By Car On Jersey Shore: Developing

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Lakewood, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash was reported at about 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Princeton Avenue and East Kennedy Boulevard, initial reports said. Hatzolah EMS was transporting a victim to Jersey Shore University Hospital, an unconfirmed...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Conshohocken, PA
City
Plymouth, PA
Conshohocken, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Accidents
Daily Voice

40-Year-Old Woman Dies In Mercer County Motor Bike Crash, Police Say

A 40-year-old woman riding a motor bike died in a Tuesday night crash in Mercer County, authorities announced. The Trenton woman — whose name was not released — was operating a mini motor bike in the center lane of Route 1 South near Buffalo Wild Wings in West Windsor when she was hit by a North Brunswick man driving a Ford around 10:40 p.m., local police said.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A fatal crash was reported on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at Jackson Mills and Bergerville roads in Freehold Township, initial reports said.An unconfirmed report said that the crash resulted in a fatality.Fre…
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Plymouth Fire Company
Daily Voice

Stabbing Reported At PA's Lincoln University (DEVELOPING)

Police and EMS crews were called to a stabbing at Lincoln University Wednesday, Feb. 16, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. At least three victims were being treated by first responders on the campus in Lower Oxford, initial reports said. Oxford police did not have details. Campus police did not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Officer Injured, Police Kill Suspect: PA State Police

A person was shot dead by a police officer in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania state police. The incident began when officers from multiple agencies were serving a warrant at Brittney Drive in North Middleton Township in Carlisle on Feb. 16 around 3:30 p.m., State Trooper Megan Ammerman said in a press conference later that night.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Officer Struck By Vehicle On Massachusetts Roadway

A large search is underway by Massachusetts State Police after a police officer was hit by a car while attempting to arrest a suspect. The incident happened in Worcester County around 10:30 a.m. on Mechanic Street in Fitchburg. According to the state police, a local police officer who is part...
FITCHBURG, MA
Daily Voice

12-Year-Old Girl Shot Outside Philadelphia Corner Store: Report

A 12-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6abc reports. The girl was one of about ten people standing outside a corner store on D Street and Wyoming Avenue when a backseat passenger in a red four-door sedan opened fire at around 4 p.m., the outlet says citing police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
218K+
Followers
36K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy