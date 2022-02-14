Driver Dies In Fiery Conshohocken Crash: Report

At the scene. Photo Credit: Facebook/Plymouth Fire Company No. 1 (Montco 43)

A 47-year-old driver died after crashing his vehicle into a Montgomery County building, setting it on fire, NBC10 reports.

The man was driving on East Elm Street in Conshohocken just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, when he lost control and slammed into the office building, igniting a gas line fire, according to the outlet and the Plymouth Fire Company.

The unidentified driver was pulled from the wreck but later pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet says. Crews were on the scene until 7:30 a.m., performing ventilation and building overhaul, the fire company said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.