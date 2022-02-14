Trevor Noah to headline White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Comedian and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will serve as the entertainer during the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April, the White House Correspondents’ Association announced Monday.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who keeps us laughing — and thinking — four nights a week,” White House Correspondents’ Association President Steven Portnoy, of CBS News Radio, said in a statement. “We can’t wait for him to help bring our 100-year Washington tradition ‘Back to Abnormal.’”

Officials and members of the White House Correspondents’ Association have met annually for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner since 1921. The event supports WHCA’s work on behalf of the White House press corps, scholarships and awards recognizing excellence in journalism.

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner celebrates Americans’ freedoms and the working people who bring the news to the world,” Portnoy said.

Noah, who is also set to host the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3, will headline the first White House Correspondents’ Dinner since 2019. Born in South Africa, Noah joined “The Daily Show” as a contributor in 2014, while the show was hosted by comedian Jon Stewart. Noah took over the helm of the show after Stewart’s departure in 2015.

Over the course of his career, Noah has written, produced and starred in nearly a dozen comedy specials and penned the bestselling biography “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” has earned several Emmy nominations since 2015. The short form series “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Between the Scenes” earned Noah an Emmy for outstanding short form variety series in 2017. Noah’s work has also garnered him several NAACP Image Awards, a Thurber Prize for American Humor and a Grammy Award nomination for best comedy album.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner will take place April 30.

