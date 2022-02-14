Andy Green, EVP and President of HII Technical Solutions, Named to 2022 Wash100 for Leading Company Growth Through Major Acquisitions

Clara Conti, vice president and general manager of Red Hat’s North America Public Sector, was featured in the most recent Q&A session with GovCon Wire, the sister publication of ExecutiveBiz. She talked about her public sector work and background as well as the reason for her move to Red Hat. Conti also shared her objectives in the coming months and what she believes are the top technology challenges and or opportunities for government agencies over the next three to five years.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO