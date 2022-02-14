ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers: David Stearns’ Contract Has Interesting Twist

By David Gasper
Cover picture for the articleThe Mets have an obsession with David Stearns, and it may actually lead to them becoming fans of the Milwaukee Brewers, at least for a little while. The boredom of being 70+ days into a lockout has led a reporter, Andy Martino, to do some digging into David Stearns. It’s well...

Report: David Stearns can become a free agent from Brewers with a NL Pennant in 2022

Since Doug Melvin stepped down from the Brewers leadership role in 2015, the Brewers have been led by David Stearns, originally as the general manager and then as president of baseball operations. During that time, the Brewers have become a perennial contender, making the playoffs in four straight seasons as well as an appearance in the NLCS. That has made him a desirable target to poach, and one team that has been after him has been the Mets. The Brewers have regularly declined the Mets advances to interview him, and even promoted Stearns to help prevent that.
Report: Brewers could lose David Stearns after 2022 season

The Brewers previously have denied the Mets access to team president of operations David Stearns, but MLB insider Andy Martino has now uncovered contract details that could make it easier for the Mets to pry Stearns from Milwaukee. According to Martino’s report, if the Brewers win the National League this...
