Jyaire Brown does not lack for confidence and the Ohio State true freshman has high expectations for his first season in Columbus. “My expectations are that I’m looking to come in and play freshman year,” Brown told Bucknuts. “As far as describing my game, I’m a press corner, but I can play off as well. But I feel like my press technique has gotten real well these last two years working with guys at LSU like Derek Stingley and Elias Ricks and things like that. Just learning different techniques from them and just picking their brain.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO