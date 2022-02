We’re now just over a week away from the release of Horizon Forbidden West. Feeling excited? You should be. While basically all the advertisement for the game has been filmed on the PS5 (because obviously it’s going to look the best on there), recently we got our first look at the game on the PS4 Pro, which looked surprisingly fantastic too. Now, we’ve finally been shown what Forbidden West looks like on the base PS4. And it sure is… there. Take a look for yourself below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO