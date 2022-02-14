ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Saweetie Ft. H.E.R. “Closer”

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaweetie stays fly in the newly released video to her new single featuring H.E.R. Fueled by funky guitars, the dance-infused record finds the Icy Chick breezing through her flirtatious raps, while H.E.R. lets loose her inner-freak on the fun-filled...

thatgrapejuice.net

Saweetie Previews New H.E.R. Collaboration [Listen]

Saweetie has been busy making new music. Case in point, she has just teased a new collaboration set to arrive very soon. Taking to Twitter, she shared a snippet of a new song. In the clip, H.E.R. can be heard singing as Saweetie casually strolls around her apartment. She announced that the new music was arriving soon in the caption for the post, where she said:
POPSUGAR

Surprise! Saweetie and H.E.R. Drop a New Song Together

Surprise — Saweetie and H.E.R. have a new song together! On Feb. 10, the artists dropped a collab titled "Closer." In the sultry, feel-good track, Saweetie and H.E.R. sing about wanting to get more intimate with their partners, singing, "Hold me closer / It's the freak in me, I wanna show ya / It feels so good don't want it to be over."
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Prince Songs

Few have changed music the way Prince did. Not only did he thrill and challenge popular culture with his androgynous, seductive persona, but he transformed music genres. The singer/songwriter released his first album, For You (1978), when he was only 19 years old and quickly became recognized for his high-pitched shrieks and distinct falsetto. After his debut album, Prince went on to release 38 more albums during his lifetime. Each album brilliantly reinvented pop music in its relationship with R&B, funk, soul, and rock music. Prince was also a multi-instrumentalist and often played the majority of the instruments on his records.
rapradar.com

Video: Slim Thug Ft. Le$ “BHO Sessions”

Slim Thug and Le$ hit the town in the latest music video. Directed by DJ Young Samm, the hazy clip finds the two Houstonians smoking out a whip during a cruise through the city and a parking lot full of luxury whips. “BHO Sessions” is the lone collaboration off Slim...
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Saweetie – ‘Closer (ft. H.E.R.)’

Saweetie invites the masses to come ‘Closer’ on her brand new single of the same name. The whimsical track sees the femcee team with GRAMMY and Oscar winner H.E.R. Serving as the latest taste of fresh material from the rapper, it’s believed the song is lifted from her hotly anticipated album ‘Pretty B*tch Music.’
rapradar.com

Video: Mozzy Ft. Roddy Ricch “Real Ones”

Mozzy salutes the real on his brand new single featuring Roddy Ricch. Produced by YC, lvl35dav, and Aldaz, the SacTown rapper and L.A. hitmaker detail the harsh realities of the streets, the trials and tribulations, and the lives lost. Along with the release, the Rook-directed video captures the two West...
NME

Watch Foals’ elaborate new video for their latest single ‘2AM’

Foals have shared the video for their latest single ‘2am’, which opens with frontman Yannis Philippakis out drinking before he’s then dragged into wild – and elaborately choreographed – hedonism. The clip was directed by Tanu Muiño, best known for her work on pop megahits...
rapradar.com

Video: Blu, Sirplus Ft. Johaz, ADaD “Funkaroma”

Blu and Sirplus revisit their For Sale EP with their new video featuring Johaz of Dag Savage and ADad. Over producer Sirplus’ knocking beat, Blu, Johaz and Demetrius Rhymes trade keen bars from the alleyways, the streets, and L.A.’s Orpheum Theater. Jennifer Dale. I am collecting 88 US...
rapradar.com

Fireboy DML Ft. 21 Savage, Blxst “Peru (Remix)”

Next stop: The A and L.A. Fireboy DML’s adding more frequent flying mileage to his “Peru” hit with its new remix featuring 21 Savage and Blxst. On the mid-tempo love ballad, the Nigerian singer continues his rendezvous from city to city, while Blxst and 21 Savage match the vibe with their new verses.
rapradar.com

EP: Vic Mensa ‘Vino Valentino’

Vic Mensa celebrates lover’s day with his surprise EP, Vino Valentino. On the 4-track set, Vic explores his romantic side throughout including “Alone Wit U” featuring Doe Or Die and “Cancel (Interlude)”, both produced by Stefan Ponce. The Chicago native also showcases his production which is highlighted on “D’USSE Tears” featuring both Dixson and Malik Yusef and the Peter CottonTale-assisted “Can I Call U Baby”.
rapradar.com

EP: G Perico ‘Tango’

G Perico bares Tango Escenario for his first project of the year, Tango. Listed at eight tracks, the Los Angeles rapper reps his lable with his “Innerprize Rap” and balls crazy over “Hurricane“. Tango follows a slew of EPs by Perico from last year that including...
Pitchfork

Hikaru Utada

The path to understanding one’s identity is circuitous and without clear instructions—a never-ending process. That’s been obvious for Japanese American singer Hikaru Utada from the beginning. After their work as Cubic U proved a commercial failure, they dropped the stage name and swapped covers of the Carpenters and Burt Bacharach for something closer to their heart: R&B. Their debut album under their own name, 1999’s First Love, broke records and remains the best-selling album by a Japanese artist in Japan. In the decades since, they’ve explored various strains of dance pop, gone on a years-long hiatus, had a son, and written songs about grieving following their mother’s death. Despite all this, their latest album, BADモード (“BAD MODE”), is another reinvention, filled with moments of growth and reflection. Largely ditching the live instrumentation of their last two records for electronics and mellower pop, it favors an atmosphere of wisened, down-home warmth. Its most animating force is subtle: the knowledge that aging is an unceasing expansion and crystallization of self. Utada, who has been irrefutable J-pop royalty for more than 20 years, is still feeling themselves out, and BADモード’s depictions of love and reality—so suffused with relatable emotions—read like a friend’s gentle reminder that we’re always coming into our own.
NME

Neck Deep react to BLACKPINK Rosé’s cover of ‘December’

Welsh band Neck Deep have reacted to BLACKPINK Rosé’s cover of their 2015 song ‘December’. Earlier this month, the vocalist released her live studio version of the song in commemoration of her 25th birthday. For her rendition, she was accompanied by The Black Label producer LØREN on guitar.
Stereogum

Nilüfer Yanya – “anotherlife”

London musician Nilüfer Yanya is getting ready to follow up her impressive 2019 debut album Miss Universe with the new full-length PAINLESS. And now, following early singles “stabilise” and “midnight sun,” she’s sharing the beautifully textured new track “anotherlife.”. “At the core of...
Billboard

BLACKPINK Previews 2022 Welcoming Collection to Fans: Watch

BLACKPINK are getting ready to treat their devoted BLINKs to a new set of goodies this year. On Monday (Feb. 14), the K-pop group teased the arrival of their 2022 Welcoming Collection in a video uploaded to YouTube. “We’re going to answer questions sent by BLINKs,” Jennie — accompanied on...
24hip-hop.com

King Rawllie Releases Music Video for ‘Cappn on Cappn’ ft. 50Cow

Produced during a party, ‘Cappn on Cappn’ is the latest track to come from Washington based rapper King Rawllie. Featuring 50Cow, this track was written as a freestyle, a characteristic trait of all King Rawllie tracks who always writes bars in his head on the fly. Taking inspiration from all those people who hype themselves up with nothing to show for themselves, ‘Cappn on Cappn’ is King Rawllie portraying his own most authentic self.
UPI News

Treasure release debut EP, 'Jikjin' music video

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is back with new music. The K-pop group released its debut EP, The Second Step: Chapter One, and a music video for the song "Jikjin" on Tuesday. The "Jikjin" video shows the members of Treasure race through the night as they...
