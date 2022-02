The Portland Trail Blazers knew they would face the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night without MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo. The all-world superstar was held out of the game with ankle pain. That was fine, though, since Milwaukee still featured Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and plenty of championship experience. The Blazers sported a rag-tag band of trade acquisition pick-ups, gathered into a team the same way colonists gathered around the Galactica after the Cylons destroyed their home worlds. Maybe there was something there, but the odds were long.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO