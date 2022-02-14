Will you be our Valentine? Love, the Tampa Bay Times

Our love for you will never retire, Tom Brady. [ Times photo illustration ]

There’s been a lot of uncertainty this year, from the COVID-19 pandemic to Tom Brady’s retirement to which city invented the Cuban sandwich. But two things are for certain: our love for readers like you ... and our cheesy Valentine’s Day cards.

We’re once again asking you to be our Tampa Bae. Download these free, Tampa Bay-focused love letters to share with your sweetie, group text or whomever else deserves one.

You can download these, or if you want to post one on Instagram, you can get them from our account.