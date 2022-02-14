50 Years Ago: Led Zeppelin’s Bad Hair Day

As a Led Zeppelin fan I know how much I and many of my mates would loved to have seen a reunion of some sorts over these past years, but it was not to be. Since the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert in December of 2007 at the O2 Arena in which Led Zeppelin, performed their first full-length concert in almost three decades, since the death of drummer John Bonham in 1980. Sadly it was a one-off reunion. Bonham’s son Jason Bonham played drums during the band’s set, and also provided backing vocals on two songs. The stumbling block in any such reunion continues to be lead singer Robert Plant’s resistance to performing with his old mates and interpreting some of their old material. As Plant says, he’s moved on! I was lucky enough to see Zeppelin 4 times and I’ve seen Plant as a solo. He does do the 3 or 4 Zep songs to placate the fans, but he has moved on. Understandably his interests lie in more current or recent successes. Fourteen years ago, Plant and Allison Krauss recorded Raising Sand, a surprise hit that went on to win six Grammy Awards, including album of the year. Their second effort is Raising the Roof. This new album features their interpretations of songs by the Everly Brothers, Calexico, Bert Jansch, ’30s blues singer Geeshie Wiley and others. So Plant is back! It just ain’t Zep.

