Petroteq Announces Peak Value IP, LLC Valuation of Company's Intellectual Property (IP)

buffalonynews.net
 2 days ago

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Petroteq Energy, Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company')‎ (TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil ‎extraction and remediation technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has retained Peak Value IP, LLC ('Peak Value')...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

geekwire.com

ExtraHop names new CEO in planned transition following private equity acquisition

Seattle-based cybersecurity company ExtraHop named a new CEO, Patrick Dennis, an experienced technology and cybersecurity executive who lives in the Denver area, and announced the retirement of its previous CEO, Arif Kareem, after more than five years leading the company. The announcement Tuesday morning comes six months after private equity...
SEATTLE, WA
Hot Hardware

Intel To Acquire Tower Semiconductor In Huge Foundry Services And Capacity Expansion

There's been a lot of moving and shaking in the silicon space over the past couple of weeks, the latest of which is Intel announcing it has agreed to acquired Tower Semiconductor for $53 per share in cash, which values the deal at approximately $5.4 billion. The hefty investment plays right into Intel's IDM 2.0 strategy to "address unprecedented demand" for semiconductors of all shapes and sizes.
BUSINESS
State
Utah State
buffalonynews.net

Supernova Energy, Inc. Discusses its New Subsidiary Klir Sky, Inc.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Supernova Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPRN) ('SUPERNOVA' or the 'Company') today, elaborates on its new subsidiary Klir Sky, Inc. As announced in a previous release dated January 19, 2022- Supernova Energy, Inc. recently formed a majority owned subsidiary - Klir Sky,...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
buffalonynews.net

Soumyadri Shekhar Bose, ex-MD/Director at Siemens, Dassault Systems Hewlett Packard, takes over reigns of Cressanda Solutions as Managing Director

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/PNN): Soumyadri Shekhar Bose, Ex-MD/Director at Siemens, Dassault SystemsHewlett Packard, has been appointed as Managing Director of BSE-listed Cressanda Solutions Ltd. Bose is a technologist and business executive on a mission to meaningfully better the lives of the Next Billion. Passionate about building innovative yet...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Blackstone Bets $23B on Last-Mile Logistics Firm Mileway

Alternative lender Blackstone Inc. says it will back a $23.8 billion recapitalization of Mileway, Europe’s largest urban warehouse operator and last-mile logistics company. The private equity giant announced the move in a news release Tuesday (Feb. 15), showing the firm betting on logistics amid the rising global demand for same-day consumer good delivery.
BUSINESS
Searchengine Journal

Mark Zuckerberg Announces Meta’s New Company Values

In an effort to reshape public image as Facebook transitions to Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces new company values emphasizing Meta’s vision for the future. Zuckerberg shared the changes to Meta’s values, and explained what they mean, in a letter sent today to all company employees. When Meta...
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Pharnext Appoints Valerie Worrall as Chief Financial Officer

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) (the 'Company'), an advanced late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company pioneering new approaches to developing innovative drug combinations based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence using its PLEOTHERAPY(TM) platform, announces the appointment of Valérie Worrall as Chief Financial Officer ('CFO'), effective March 1st, 2022.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

InMed Positioned To Offer Rare Cannabinoid Manufacturing Technologies

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) understands the immense potential of rare cannabinoids and sees them as having applications as wide as cannabidiol (“CBD”) and tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”), variants of cannabinoids that make up most of the content in cannabis plants. Studies suggest that rare cannabinoids could offer more potent medical benefits than CBD and without the psychoactive attribute of THC, representing a huge market. “However, the industry wide problem has always been to obtain the production scales necessary for cost-effective commercialization of such compounds, while also ensuring the purity and consistency that can be difficult at even low volumes. The answer is to develop and apply successful large-scale bio-synthesis capabilities, technologies that are complex and not readily available for these rare compounds,” explains a recent article. In October last year, InMed acquired BayMedica, adding its synthetic biology and chemical synthesis capabilities and expertise to InMed’s bacterial biosynthesis and enzymatic biotransformation capabilities. The acquisition provides InMed with complete rare cannabinoid manufacturing flexibility to select the most appropriate, cost-effective method based on the target cannabinoid and applicable quality specifications for the desired industry. “I think we are the only company out there that can offer a full slate of these different manufacturing technologies,” stated InMed CEO Eric A. Adams.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
freightwaves.com

Haul lands $10M in funding, plans expansion of on-demand driver platform

For an industry that seems to be in desperate need of truck drivers to meet peak volume demands, Haul has arrived at the right time. The on-demand truck driver platform announced Wednesday that it has closed a $10 million funding round led by B Capital Group. Haul’s new funding adds to a $3 million seed round announced in February 2021.
INDUSTRY
buffalonynews.net

Gratomic Discloses Preliminary Process Flow Diagram for its Capim Grosso Project in Brazil

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ('Gratomic', 'GRAT,' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) discloses the preliminary (simplified) Process Flow Diagram (PFD) for its 100% owned Capim Grosso project, located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Bahia State of Brazil. Following the announcement of the results from...
WORLD
buffalonynews.net

Pacific Ventures Group Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) ('Pacific Ventures' or the 'Company'), a consumer-centric holding company specializing in the distribution of food, beverage and alcohol-related products, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group ('MZ') to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

iFabric Corp Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / iFabric Corp. ('iFabric' or the 'Company') (TSX:IFA.TO)(OTCQX:IFABF), today announced its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021. 'iFabric's core business remains strong and growing, despite the challenge of prolonged shipment times for goods coming from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Nemaura Appoints New COO In Readiness For Manufacturing, Distribution Scale-Up

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) recently appointed Dr. Arash Ghadar as its chief operating officer. Dr. Ghadar brings decades of health care and technical experience to Nemaura, including from his previous role as technical director at Datalink Electronics and his current director role at Medilink Midlands. “Ash will play an important role at Nemaura as we begin to scale up our manufacturing and distribution operations… He brings over 20 years of product development, management and leadership experience spanning both business and technical disciplines. His main area of expertise is in the medical devices sector, and primarily within a contract design and manufacturing setting. That will be a true asset for the company during the commercialization phase of our growth,” a recent article quotes Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury as saying. The company is currently commercializing its sugarBEAT(R) non-invasive, flexible and affordable continuous glucose monitoring (“CGM”) device in the U.K. NMRD also recently launched beta trials of Miboko, its new metabolic health program for use by employers and insurers worldwide, which has started to gain significant traction.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Marketing Worldwide Corporation Deploys $MNS Token on Testnet

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', has deployed the $MNS #Minosis BEP20 token on Testnet. Marketing Worldwide Corporation (‘MWWC'), is pleased to announce that the $MNS token has been successfully deployed on the Testnet late last week as confirmed by our developing partners at BlockchainX (https://blockchainx.tech). $MNS is a BEP20 token, which is the standard for creating tokens on BSC, or using Binance Smart Chain development. The Company chose this platform because of the advantages BSC offers; such as:
CHEYENNE, WY
buffalonynews.net

NovAccess Global, Inc.'s CEO to attend BIO Conference in New York

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / NovAccess Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX) announced that its CEO Dr. Dwain Irvin to attend the BIO (Biotechnology innovation organization) CEO and investor conference in New York, NY, which runs from February 14-17, 2022. The conference is focused on bringing the networking of industry executives with Wall Street investors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buffalonynews.net

Boxwood Partners Announces Recent Promotions

Middle-Market Investment Banking Firm Continues Growth into 2022. JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Boxwood Partners, a boutique investment banking firm based in Jupiter, FL, has announced the promotions of five members of its team. Boxwood completed a record 13 transactions last year, advising companies in a...
JUPITER, FL
buffalonynews.net

Planting Hope Expands Distribution of Mozaics(TM) Real Veggie Chips into KeHE

KeHE is one of the largest and most respected grocery and natural food and beverage distributors in North America serving over 30,000 retailers. The New@KeHE program is designed to propel sales and distribution for innovative new brands like Mozaics™ by enabling reach to more shelves nationwide. CHICAGO, IL and...
FOOD & DRINKS

