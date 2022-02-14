ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Beating Greg Abbott in Texas, According to Bookmakers

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former congressman looks certain to be the Democratic nomination but faces a battle to unseat the GOP...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 782

Todd Richardson
2d ago

If anybody votes for Beto just shows your intelligence! He knows he can’t win he just takes peoples money and he will do it again and again until people figure out what he’s doing !

Reply(135)
355
Walter Simmons
2d ago

Beto has never beat anybody at anything. He's a white Irish guy masquerading as a latino down in South Texas and everybody knows it.

Reply(18)
229
Shawn Ferguson
2d ago

As mentioned. He runs to make money. Knowing he won’t win. Then take the cash and goes quiet till the next election. No one wants that former cross dressing fake Mexican in Austin.

Reply(8)
94
Comments / 0

Community Policy