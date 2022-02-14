Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Beating Greg Abbott in Texas, According to Bookmakers
The former congressman looks certain to be the Democratic nomination but faces a battle to unseat the GOP...www.newsweek.com
The former congressman looks certain to be the Democratic nomination but faces a battle to unseat the GOP...www.newsweek.com
If anybody votes for Beto just shows your intelligence! He knows he can’t win he just takes peoples money and he will do it again and again until people figure out what he’s doing !
Beto has never beat anybody at anything. He's a white Irish guy masquerading as a latino down in South Texas and everybody knows it.
As mentioned. He runs to make money. Knowing he won’t win. Then take the cash and goes quiet till the next election. No one wants that former cross dressing fake Mexican in Austin.
Comments / 782