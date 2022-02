Mortgage fraud risk soared upward in the fourth quarter due to the drop in overall loan application volume and the shift to a purchase market, a CoreLogic report said. Its National Mortgage Application Fraud Risk Index increased to 138 in the fourth quarter, up by 10.4% from 125 in the third quarter and by 26.7% from 109 in the fourth quarter of 2020. The past quarter's index value surpassed the most recent high of 132 reached in the second quarter of last year. But it is still below the peak values of 153 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 150 in the first quarter of 2019.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 HOURS AGO