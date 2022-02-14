Moms can rejoice after learning even Rihanna gets tired during pregnancy

Rihanna has a lot to celebrate at the moment, her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin lines, the opening of her first Savage X Fenty storefront in L.A., and of course at the top of that list, she’s expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky .

Listen to Rihanna Radio now on Audacy

During a recent event for number one and two listed above, Rihanna took a moment to talk to Extra about her pregnancy. As the mom-to-be told the outlet, she’s feeling “really great,” but also proving that stars are just like us, she admitted to being “tired at times, on and off," which she also shared is something “I am not used to.” Adding, “I can fight through any hour of the night, but now it’s, like, putting me down: ‘No, you go to bed right now.’”

Baby Daddy was also there, to support his lovely lady, sharing some feelings of his own. Noting that he feels “amazing” about expecting a baby with the star, and that he’s looking forward to “becoming a dad.”

The outing also marked the first public appearance she and A$AP Rocky have made since announcing that their having a baby, so we’d like pause for a sec to appreciate how TOTALLY IN LOVE they looked, but also admire the fashion.

Photo credit Getty Images

For the Fenty Beauty line and Fenty Skin event, Rihanna wore a green, sequined halter top from the The Attico Spring 2022 RTW collection and matching silver and pink pants (which she accessorized with jewelry from Chopard and Messika, NBD). The look, as we’re sure we can all agree, is jaw-dropping in the way only Rihanna looks ever seem capable of being.

When asked if the couple’s baby would be “fly,” Rihanna reportedly smiled and replied, “They’re not gonna have a choice — Mommy and Daddy, we ain’t too shabby.”

Yeah… no kidding.

It’s only been two weeks since RiRi debuted her anything but basic maternity fashion and we’ve already gotten some unforgettable ensembles. Please see Exhibit A and B below.

As for what we can expect to come in terms of outfits, the singer/mom-to-be discussed her philosophy on maternity wear on the same red carpet but with Entertainment Tonight , saying, "It's a long nine to 10 months. You have to enjoy it.”

"I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could. And fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal," she added. "It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend."

Also on the discussion agenda... Fenty Baby. See what Rihanna had to say about that, and about being pregnant in a clip from that interview below

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram