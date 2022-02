The Massachusetts women’s hockey team won 7-2 against the Rhode Island on Friday. This result marked the Minutewomen’s seventh consecutive win. The Mullins Practice Arena has proven to be a tough place for away teams to come out of victorious and Friday proved to be no different for the No. 19 Rams (7-11) who came to Amherst for a two-game series. The No. 4 ranked Minutewomen (15-14) have been a team to watch as the postseason looms ahead.

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO