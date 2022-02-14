ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’: Take a Look at Real Inspiration Behind Iconic Movie

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid closed the Wild West like a book. The two, along with their gang, the Wild Bunch, are some of the most renowned outlaws in the history of the west. Butch Cassidy, born to Mormon parents, began as a rancher and horseman as a boy, but quickly fell into the outlaw lifestyle and left home. His first big exploit was robbing the Telluride Bank in 1889. From there, he began his life as an outlaw, constantly on the run.

In between the bank job and his time with the Wild Bunch, Butch Cassidy spent his time as a rancher and a cattle rustler. Eventually, big cattlemen and land barons wanted him out of the picture; they set him up to buy stolen horses, and he was wrongfully jailed for horse theft.

His prison time turned him bitter, but even so, he remained charming and enigmatic. Now, though, he was determined to become a well-known outlaw. From here, he put together the Wild Bunch. The gang aimed to strike at those in power, men who abused their power, and the establishment which had sent him to prison.

Harry Longabaugh, also known as the Sundance Kid, was born in Pennsylvania and read books about the West growing up. He ran away from home as a teenager and became a cowboy, a horseman, and an excellent marksman. He spent some time in the Crook County Jail in Sundance, Wyoming, which earned him his nickname.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid: Social Bandits

Scholars have called Butch Cassidy and his Wild Bunch “social bandits,” which means they were robbing and stealing in the best interest of the “little guy.” They stole from big corporations, greedy businessmen, and cattle barons. Butch Cassidy was incredibly likable and personable, and he became something of a folk hero. Although, in truth, he robbed from the wealthy to support the Wild Bunch. Although he was generous, he wasn’t that much of a Robin Hood figure.

The Wild Bunch was best at train robberies. They were so good, that the Union Pacific railroad hired their own lawmen to guard their trains. They hired private detectives as well, specifically the Pinkertons, to protect their assets from the Wild Bunch.

But, civilization began closing in on the Wild West, and Butch Cassidy knew the Wild Bunch’s time was ending. They were being hunted by the railroad and the Pinkertons, so Cassidy thought about South America. Cassidy staged a few robberies in 1900 to pay the way to Argentina, where the cattle business was growing. Yet, this plan was the beginning of the downfall of the Wild Bunch.

The End of the Wild Bunch

The Wild Bunch went into Fort Worth and spent their ill-gotten money; drinks, women, fine clothes. They then decided to take a group photo: Butch Cassidy, the Sundance Kid, Harvey Logan, Ben Kilpatrick, and Bill Carver. The photographer was so pleased with his own work that he displayed the photo, and a lawman saw it in the window. The Pinkertons finally had photo likenesses of the Wild Bunch.

Cassidy and Sundance had to go to South America now. They set up their own ranch in 1901, and lived straight for several years raising cattle. But Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid were outlaws to the core. They needed money, but the Pinkertons were closing in on them. They mostly hit the payroll trains of mining companies. In 1908, they executed what is allegedly their last heist.

Butch and Sundance held up a payroll wagon in Bolivia. When they got to a tiny town in the mountains, the town constable recognized the mule they had as a mule from his friend’s wagon. Butch and Sundance had held them up earlier, and took the mule. The constable alerted the Bolivian cavalry, and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid died there in a shootout in Bolivia. Apparently, after Sundance was shot down by the cavalry, Cassidy died by his own hand; out of ammunition, and out of luck.

But Did Butch and Sundance Really Die Then?

Apparently, this is just one version of the story. Scholars have studied the story of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance kid and found that many American outlaws were doing the same things that Butch and Sundance were doing. So, there’s no official record that they died in Bolivia, only the rumors.

This rumor ties into the ending of the film, as you never see Butch and Sundance pumped full of bullet holes. The image freezes and goes sepia-toned. This gives us hope that they didn’t really die, and preserves the myth in fiction that they lived on.

Comments / 0

Related
/Film

One Of Butch Cassidy's Most Famous Scenes Was Also Its Most Controversial

George Roy Hill's lively western "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" stars the effervescent film icons Paul Newman and Robert Redford as a pair of close-knit outlaws on the run to Bolivia. What is now considered to be one of the defining films of late 1960s American cinema was lambasted by some critics during its initial release. They were perplexed by Hill's inventive subversion of classic western genre tropes, especially the inclusion of a montage that includes the upbeat ditty "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head" — a song that was released more than half a century after the time in which "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" is set.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Collider

10 Standout Sundance 2022 Movies

Although this year's Sundance Film Festival made the last-minute decision to switch from a hybrid in-person/virtual program to being completely virtual, the iconic American film festival still delivered many notable new works to audiences. Ranging from shorts to documentaries to virtual reality experiences, the 2022 edition of Sundance maintained its integrity as a powerful platform for filmmakers and artists from all corners of the globe.
MOVIES
travelmole.com

Oscars Inspiration: 11 iconic movie locations

Following the Oscars 2022 nominations, moviemaking is back in the limelight, and so are the iconic locations that provided a backdrop for some of the greatest movies from LA, the home town of Kristen Stewart, who is nominated in the best actress category, to Japan. The Hateful Eight – Colorado...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Nanny’ Director Nikyatu Jusu and the Filmmakers Behind the Horror Film on Making Sundance History

When “Nanny” writer-director Nikyatu Jusu got a message from the Sundance team in late January asking to jump on a call, the first time filmmaker realized that the project must’ve won an award, which would be presented publicly the next day. First, Jusu thought that the prize might go to the film’s star Anna Diop, who’d been earning rave reviews for her performance as Aisha, a Senegalese woman who recently immigrated to America and begins working for a wealth family on the Upper East Side in New York City. Then, she speculated the prize could be for cinematographer Rina Yang’s work...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Cassidy
thatshelf.com

Sundance 2022: Cha Cha Real Smooth Video Review

Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff star in this charming film about growing into adulthood and making sense of the nonsensical – one of the big hits from Sundance 2022. Watched this review and want more? Be sure to read Kevin L. Lee’s Cha Cha Real Smooth review here.
MOVIES
thewellesleynews.com

Sundance Releases to Look Out For

The second year of the hybrid Sundance Film Festival recently came to a close, with people around the world participating virtually along with those in Salt Lake City, Utah. Like the festivals of previous years, Sundance 2022 introduced many films to a wider audience; this is especially true now that Sundance has introduced a more accessible online experience, which is how I experienced the festivities. This year’s lineup of feature films sparked conversations about the messy reality of modern life, technology’s impact on our growth as people and the future of relationships in an unpredictable world.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gamespot

The Real Weapons That Inspired Star Wars’ Iconic Arsenal

In this episode of Loadout, Dave Jewitt visits the Royal Armouries to talk to Keeper of Firearms & Artillery Jonathan Ferguson, to chart the impact and inspiration behind Star Wars’ iconic firearms. You can check out more episodes of Loadout right here. - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzSrmGkpWKk&list=PLpg6WLs8kxGMzIemU1gyyLmg5VlKI2UvC. You can check out our...
STAR WARS
countryliving.com

20 Breathtaking Real-Life Places That Inspired Disney Movies

The quaint villages and grandiose castles in your favorite Disney movies weren't just dreamed up by animators. Many of these iconic locations were inspired by real life. From a tomb in India to a town square in France to an ice hotel in Canada, find out which of your favorite places from Disney movies you can visit around the world.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolivia#Mormon#Horseman#The Telluride Bank#Social Bandits Scholars
Outsider.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gives Update on Restoration of 1948 Chevy Truck: PHOTOS

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. did a little gloating on social media Thursday, showing off his 1948 Chevy truck’s renovation. It’s like one week you’re being honored for your racing career and NASCAR contributions. Then, weeks later, you’re rolling up your sleeves to fix window cranks and mounting speakers. All in a day’s work for a retired racer.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

Brittany Matthews Speaks Out on Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

After watching the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, Brittany Matthews chimed in with her thoughts. Matthews, who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took to Twitter on Sunday night. The Los Angeles Rams led the Cincinnati Bengals 13-10 at the break. Here’s what Matthews wrote.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Argentina
Outsider.com

John Wayne: Why One Star Refused to Work With the Duke

Before the death of actor John Wayne in 1979, in the 1950s, he built quite a reputation—one that led to many stars disliking him. Of the list of Hollywood stars that weren’t a fan of The Duke, Katharine Hepburn was one of them. In fact, her dislike for him stopped the two from ever working together for a while. However, she changed her mind but was quick to call him out on his cruel behavior.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

The odd history of a little-known California hot springs resort

We had been driving nearly an hour along the Old Spanish Trail Highway in the vast, undeveloped desert that straddles Nevada and Southern California when the sun started setting and the wind picked up. Tumbleweeds cartwheeled across the road and periodically destabilized our rental car. There were no signs of civilization, but according to Google Maps, we were five minutes from our destination.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

398K+
Followers
41K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy