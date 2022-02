With the Super Bowl officially in the rearview mirror, it’s now time to firmly look ahead to free agency. That work has already begun on Purple PTSD (just as it surely has in Minnesota’s front office). To climb back into contention, the Vikings will be looking to free agency for a talent infusion. The degree to which they participate in the frenzy remains to be seen, and yet we can be certain that additions will be made.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO