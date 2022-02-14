ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

News briefs: Paxton Township sets 2022 meetings and officials

By Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPiB4_0eE9nkkM00

Paxton Township sets 2022 meetings and officials

PAXTON TOWNSHIP — The Paxton Township Trustees have elected Trustee, Daniel Driapsa as the Board President for 2022. With Trustee, JD Knisley being elected as Vice President. Trustee, Robert Holbert is the third trustee on the board and will serve in a capacity where needed.

The township meetings will be held on the first and third Monday of each month. The time of the meetings adjusts with the time change in the fall/winter with the time being 6 p.m. and in the spring/summer with the time being 7 p.m.

The annual Financial Records for 2021 are completed and ready for review. They can be reviewed by contacting Fiscal Officer, Vicky Mettler for an appointment at 740-701-8428.

House Committee Approves Legislation Supporting County-Owned Hospitals

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House State and Local Government this week voted to favorably report out House Bill 405, legislation which clarifies the nature of the appointing authority to the boards of trustees for local county hospitals.

The bill, sponsored by State Representatives Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) and Mark Johnson (R-Chillicothe), clarifies explicitly that the appointing authority for hospital trustees is comprised of county commissioners each having 1 vote, the senior Common Pleas Judge having 1 vote, and the Probate Judge, if they are separate people, having 1 vote.

“This bill provides needed clarity for both statutory and charter counties that operate county-hospitals with regard to board of trustees appointments,” said Stewart.

The bill also includes provisions relating to county hospitals in counties that have adopted a charter form of government. The current statutes regarding county hospital appointing authorities are silent regarding how they apply in charter counties.

Currently, MetroHealth in Cuyahoga County is the only hospital located in a charter county. H.B. 405 would codify the process for making appointments to a hospital board in a charter community by incorporating the involvement of the Cuyahoga County Executive and the Cuyahoga County Council, among other technical fixes.

The bill now heads to the House floor for a vote.

Meetings

The Ross County Planning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Ross County Service Center located, Conference Room D, at 475 Western Avenue.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson resigns, will leave at the end of March

Steve Dickson, the administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, has resigned, CBS News confirms. He will leave the administration at the end of March. In an email to his employees obtained by CBS News, Dickson wrote that he wants to "devote my full time and attention" to his family. "As...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
County
Ross County, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Ross County, OH
Government
The Associated Press

Poulin leads Canada women to Olympic gold in 3-2 win over US

BEIJING (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin reminded everyone of her Captain Clutch reputation. And Canada regained its place atop the women’s hockey world. It was only fitting that Poulin delivered at a time her team needed it most by scoring twice, including her third Olympic gold-medal clinching goal, in Canada’s 3-2 win over the defending champion United States at the Beijing Games on Thursday.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briefs#County Executive#Board Of Trustees#State Representatives#Trustee#Financial Records#Metrohealth
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

535
Followers
181
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy