News briefs: Paxton Township sets 2022 meetings and officials

Paxton Township sets 2022 meetings and officials

PAXTON TOWNSHIP — The Paxton Township Trustees have elected Trustee, Daniel Driapsa as the Board President for 2022. With Trustee, JD Knisley being elected as Vice President. Trustee, Robert Holbert is the third trustee on the board and will serve in a capacity where needed.

The township meetings will be held on the first and third Monday of each month. The time of the meetings adjusts with the time change in the fall/winter with the time being 6 p.m. and in the spring/summer with the time being 7 p.m.

The annual Financial Records for 2021 are completed and ready for review. They can be reviewed by contacting Fiscal Officer, Vicky Mettler for an appointment at 740-701-8428.

House Committee Approves Legislation Supporting County-Owned Hospitals

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House State and Local Government this week voted to favorably report out House Bill 405, legislation which clarifies the nature of the appointing authority to the boards of trustees for local county hospitals.

The bill, sponsored by State Representatives Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) and Mark Johnson (R-Chillicothe), clarifies explicitly that the appointing authority for hospital trustees is comprised of county commissioners each having 1 vote, the senior Common Pleas Judge having 1 vote, and the Probate Judge, if they are separate people, having 1 vote.

“This bill provides needed clarity for both statutory and charter counties that operate county-hospitals with regard to board of trustees appointments,” said Stewart.

The bill also includes provisions relating to county hospitals in counties that have adopted a charter form of government. The current statutes regarding county hospital appointing authorities are silent regarding how they apply in charter counties.

Currently, MetroHealth in Cuyahoga County is the only hospital located in a charter county. H.B. 405 would codify the process for making appointments to a hospital board in a charter community by incorporating the involvement of the Cuyahoga County Executive and the Cuyahoga County Council, among other technical fixes.

The bill now heads to the House floor for a vote.

Meetings

The Ross County Planning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Ross County Service Center located, Conference Room D, at 475 Western Avenue.