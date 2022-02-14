ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Queen Naija Serenades The Hustlers With “Hate Our Love” Acapella

By @Djxo313
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cwF7K_0eE9nUZc00

It’s no denying the pipes on Queen Naija . Just in time for Valentine’s Day and all the lovers Queen gives us a quick sample of her new single featuring Big Sean , “Hate Our Love.”

RELATED: Ye, Pay Me: 10 Things We Learned from Big Sean on ‘Drink Champs’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

In our full interview with Queen, she shared the inspiration behind the song, how she came up with the creative cover art in the final hour, and much more! Subscribe to our YouTube page for more exclusive content!

RELATED: Who’s Cappin!? Queen Naija &amp; Clarence Respond To Backlash Over Chris Sails Not Being Invited To Son’s Graduation

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Comments / 0

Related
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Queen Naija – ‘Hate Our Love’ (featuring Big Sean)

Rising Detroit diva Queen Naija links with the Motor City native son Big Sean for the new single, ‘Hate Our Love.’. Featuring a prominent sample of Bobby Glenn’s 1976 ballad ‘Sounds Like A Love Song’ (most famously featured on JAY-Z’s 2001 hit ‘Song Cry’), the tune sees the duo trade verses about withstanding the internal and external pressures that accompany romantic relationships.
DETROIT, MI
thisisrnb.com

Queen Naija Teams Up with Big Sean releases new single “Hate Our Love”

Detroit natives Queen Naija and Big Sean join forces on Naija’s new single “Hate Our Love.”. “Hate Our Love” is a classic love story of feelings, and making love for each the reason it supersedes all the negativity of being together. No matter what people say or do, their love for each prevails, because Love will always”makes it do what it do.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Sean
Person
Queen Naija
nohoartsdistrict.com

A Sidewalk Singers’ Sweetheart Serenade!

This Valentine’s Day, give your Valentine something unique and memorable – A Sidewalk Singers‘ Sweetheart Serenade! A what? A serenade. It’s the 2022 version of a singing telegram…but better. Meet the Sidewalk Singers, created by the dynamic NoHo musical duo, Serafina and Dan. Sidewalk Singers...
MUSIC
WABE

'Speaking of Music': JJ and the Hustlers

JJ Garrison is a singer-songwriter and guitarist living in Atlanta. His band, JJ and the Hustlers, makes what Garrison calls “alternative Americana.” In today’s edition of “Speaking of Music,” we feature JJ and the Hustlers’ song “30 Miles,” a woeful folk-rock ballad echoing Western country.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acapella#Hustlers
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Glams Up Like a Barbie Doll in New Photo

It looks like “Alaskan Bush People” star Rain Brown is a literal Barbie girl in a Barbie world!. In a recent Instagram post, the 19-year-old television personality gets all dolled up, literally, while sporting a stunning pink ball gown. And I must admit, the leafy background really goes well with the colors in this photo. If Hollywood decided to make a live-action Barbie movie, Brown is the person to call. Now, all that’s missing is the tiara.
CELEBRITIES
respect-mag.com

Shenseea x Megan Thee Stallion Tag Team For “Lick”

Global artist, , has released a brand new single “Lick” (via Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records) featuring Megan Thee Stallion. “Lick” is the first official release off Shenseea’s upcoming debut album, ALPHA, which will be released March 11th. Produced by Murda Beatz, “Lick” features a snippet from...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Yo Gotti Releases “Dolla Fo’ Dolla” Master Recording So People Can Add Verses and Earn Revenue

Yo Gotti announced an innovative initiative Sunday, in which he will allow any aspiring artist to record a verse on his song “Dolla Fo’ Dolla,” and do with it as they please, whether that means posting their version on YouTube, or making the track available on Apple Music, Spotify, or Tidal. That person all gets to keep any revenue made from their version of the song.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

YG Joins Forces with J. Cole & Moneybagg Yo for New Single ‘Scared Money’: Listen

YG started work on his forthcoming sixth studio album late last year and gave us a brief taste with the single ‘Sign Language‘. That track was real solid in our opinion but didn’t perform as well as the Compton rapper would have liked. However, it looks like YG is starting the run again leading to his album as he shares a new single today named ‘Scared Money’, which we warned you about a few weeks ago.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Shares Valentine’s Day Thirst Trap Rocking Savage X Fenty

Lil Kim wished her fans a “#HAPPYLOVEDAY,” blessing their Instagram feeds with a slideshow of photos wearing Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line. In three different poses, the rapper showed off her best angles in a neon mesh bodysuit. The Brooklyn-born rapper left celebrities and fans speechless...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Yiiiikes: Fans Allege That Lil Baby Flaunting His Rapper Babymama-ship With Jayda Cheaves Triggered Saweetie SHADE—But There’s THIS

Some fans think shots were fired in Lil Baby’s direction after he appeared to be having a fun time with his on and off again baby’s mama, Jayda Cheaves, but is it true?. Although the famous pair have not officially confirmed they are back in a relationship, Baby and Jayda are not hiding that they are currently on vacation together and celebrating a friend’s birthday in Mexico.
CELEBRITIES
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy