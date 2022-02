Your eyes are not deceiving you. Brach’s has made salsa, guacamole, and beef taco flavored jelly beans. Oooh, Jelly Belly should try its hand at making the same flavors. Although, now that I think about it, if Jelly Belly has come up with dog food and booger flavors, it’s probably tested all kinds of ideas, including salsa, guacamole, and beef taco. (Spotted by Robbie at Target.)

