The Chargers may be needing to replace another coach this offseason, this time being the Linebackers Coach. The Chargers linebackers had mixed results this year. Kyzir White had a career year and really broke out for the Chargers. He finished the year with 144 tackles and 2 interceptions. He was all over the field for the Chargers and looked like the best defender on the field for much of the year.

