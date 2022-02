In the early days of a relationship, it’s easy to feel attracted to your partner. Everything is new and exciting, each day an opportunity to learn more and more about the person you’re with. A spark is obvious. As you establish a long-term partnership with someone, however, you exchange the rush of excitement for comfort and routine. Discouraging as may be, it’s certainly not unheard of to find yourself not as attracted to your husband or your wife as you once were. In fact, couples therapists say that feeling is quite common.

