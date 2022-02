DETROIT - A U.S. Air Force veteran just wants his bagpipes back after they were stolen along with his SUV on Saturday in Detroit’s Corktown, WDIV-TV Local 4 Detroit reports. Brian Leslie, who plays the bagpipes as part of the Metro Detroit Police and Fire Pipe and Drums, told the TV station that while his vehicle may be gone, the person responsible can drop the bagpipes off at any police precinct without any questions.

