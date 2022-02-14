ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette to set up accessible Mardi Gras Parade Zone

By KATC News
 2 days ago
Lafayette Consolidated Government says an accessible Mardi Gras Parade Zone will be available for citizens with disabilities attending parades in Lafayette.

The zone will be located at the intersection of Johnston Street and St. Julien Street by Fire Station Number Five.

"I am happy Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is continuing to take the necessary steps to ensure that Mardi Gras is accessible to all of its citizens regardless of their disability. Inclusion is our ultimate goal and having this area reserved for individuals with disabilities is a wonderful idea,” said Harlon Cowsar, LCG’s Disability Awareness Coordinator.

The zone will be cordoned off and is specifically reserved for citizens with disabilities to enjoy the parades. Space is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
