New York City, NY

Gentleman Farmer introduces 7 sustainable products for men

By From Feast, Field
Times and Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Maude Burns moved to upstate New York to be with her husband, she brought a suitcase full of beauty products. He, on the other hand, had used bar soap all his life for face, hair, and body. When she arrived, he realized the shower shelf had more to offer when...

thetandd.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Products#A Gentleman#Sustainable Living#Sustainability#Food Drink#The Shaving Cream And
