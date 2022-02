Quarterback Kyler Murray posted on Instagram Monday regarding the questions surrounding his future with the Arizona Cardinals. I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me & to win championships. All of this nonsense is not what I’m about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go. Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better. 🤟🏽

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO