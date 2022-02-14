ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Conspirator Who Used NJ High School Students To Cash Stolen COVID Stimulus Checks Gets 4 Years

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqH6a_0eE9hgHs00
The conspirators forged the signatures of the account holders and made the checks payable to high school students and others who’d given them access to their accounts in exchange for money, federal authorities said. Photo Credit: LinkedIn Sales Solutions on Unsplash

One of a nest of criminals who paid New Jersey high school students to cash COVID stimulus checks stolen from the mail was sentenced to four years in federal prison.

Because there's no parole in the federal prison system, Jeffrey Bennett, 27, of Irvington, must serve just about all of the plea-bargained sentence rubber-stamped by a U.S. District Court judge in Newark via videoconference on Monday, Feb. 14.

Bennett -- a reputed associate of a group called "The Members" -- recruited U.S. Postal Service employees to steal checks, checkbooks, debit cards, and credit cards from the mail in exchange for cash, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

They then forged the signatures of the account holders and made the checks payable to high school students and others who’d given them access to their accounts in exchange for money, Sellinger said.

Bennett and two other men deposited the forged checks online and at various ATMs throughout New Jersey, then withdrew money before the banks noticed, the U.S. attorney said.

Bennett also used the stolen credit cards to buy gift cards or Apple products, which he then resold to generate additional proceeds from the scheme, he said.

"Bennett and his conspirators obtained and attempted to obtain approximately $366,000 from victim financial institutions," Sellinger said.

The proceeds were split among the conspirators and a Postal Service worker, he said.

Rather than face trial, Bennett took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton sentenced Bennett to three years of supervised release and ordered restitution of $61,438.

The statuses of the cases against the others couldn't immediately be determined.

Sellinger credited postal inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, special agents with the U.S. Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General special agents with IRS – Criminal Investigation and special agents with the Office of the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) with the investigation leading to the arrests.

He also thanked police from Summit, Newark, South Orange, Little Falls, New Providence and Piscataway.

Securing Bennett's plea and sentence were Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan Fayer and Elaine K. Lou of Carpenito’s Criminal Division in Newark.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Detectives In Suffolk County Intercept Money Shipped As Part Of Bail Scam

Police detectives on Long Island seized $17,000 in cash that was mailed as part of a bail scam targeting a man across the country. Suffolk County Police Financial Crimes Unit detectives are investigating a scam that involved a Montana man shipping the cash, which was intercepted by investigators on Tuesday, Feb. 15 before it could make its way to an Amityville address.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

NY Man High On Toxic Fumes Harassed Others, Threw Furniture At Morris County McDonald’s: Police

A man from New York had inhaled toxic fumes before harassing others and throwing furniture around at a Morris County McDonald’s restaurant, authorities said. Jose Santos Lovos, of Yonkers, is accused of getting into an altercation with another man at the Morris County Mall’s McDonald’s restaurant on Tuesday, Jan. 25, Hanover Police said in a Tuesday, Feb. 15 release.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irvington, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
Irvington, NJ
Crime & Safety
Newark, NJ
Coronavirus
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
Daily Voice

Officer Injured, Police Kill Suspect: PA State Police

A person was shot dead by a police officer in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania state police. The incident began when officers from multiple agencies were serving a warrant at Brittney Drive in North Middleton Township in Carlisle on Feb. 16 around 3:30 p.m., State Trooper Megan Ammerman said in a press conference later that night.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Mail Delivery#Covid#District Court#U S Postal Service#The U S Postal Service
Daily Voice

Man Wanted By Police In Bristol Township Stepfather's Murder

Police in Bucks County are on the lookout for a 41-year-old man wanted as a person of interest in the murder of his stepfather, authorities said. Brian Joseph Carey is believed to be driving the silver 2006 Chevy Trailblazer owned by his 78-year-old stepfather, who was found dead inside a Bristol Township home Tuesday, Feb. 15, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office and the Bristol Township Police Department.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

Man Busted With Illegal Handgun During Incident At Westchester Hotel, Police Say

A discrepancy at a Westchester hotel led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man who was in possession of a handgun he did not have a permit to carry, police said. In New Rochelle, officers were called to the Marriott Residence Inn on LeCount Place shortly before noon on Tuesday, Feb. 15, where there was a report from a staff member of a customer who was allegedly fraudulently attempting to get a room.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Stabbing Reported At PA's Lincoln University (DEVELOPING)

Police and EMS crews were called to a stabbing at Lincoln University Wednesday, Feb. 16, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. At least three victims were being treated by first responders on the campus in Lower Oxford, initial reports said. Oxford police did not have details. Campus police did not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Central Jersey Man, 21, Arrested In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

A 21-year--old man from Central Jersey has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Christopher Hernandez Velasquez, of Perth Amboy, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, third-degree hindering the apprehension of himself along with various other charges, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Perth Amboy Police Chief Lawrence Cattano.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
Daily Voice

Boy Shot Dead In Central Pennsylvania: DA

A boy has been shot dead in Lebanon County, according to reports by multiple media outlets citing the Lancaster County district attorney’s office. A 13-year-old boy has died after being shot in South Lebanon Township on Feb. 15, abc27 reports citings the DA. Police were called to a report...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Officer Struck By Vehicle On Massachusetts Roadway

A large search is underway by Massachusetts State Police after a police officer was hit by a car while attempting to arrest a suspect. The incident happened in Worcester County around 10:30 a.m. on Mechanic Street in Fitchburg. According to the state police, a local police officer who is part...
FITCHBURG, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
218K+
Followers
36K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy