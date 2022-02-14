ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Garth Brooks turned Lauren Alaina's moment of a lifetime up a couple notches

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s3dat_0eE9h41d00

Lauren Alaina officially became a member of the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night.

Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and explore the Grand Ol' Legends exclusive music station here

It proved to be a magical night for the 27-year-old Georgia native, who got the surprise of a lifetime when she was joined on stage with an extra special guitar player.

While Trisha Yearwood did the honors of formally inducting the “Road Less Traveled” singer into the prestigious Opry family, it was Yearwood’s husband, Garth Brooks, who gave Lauren the shock of a lifetime. Garth stunned Lauren as he walked on stage to not only congratulate her personally, but also play guitar as Lauren and Trisha sang Trisha’s 1992 hit, “Walkaway Joe.”

Just before the first note, Trisha warned Lauren her “guitar player” played the tune in a different key, but that wasn’t going to rain on Lauren’s parade. "I'll play it in whatever key Garth plays it in! You play it, Garth, and we'll sing it!"

Lauren was asked to be a member of the Opry institution in mid-December with yet another surprise by Trisha Yearwood who is a good friend and mentor of the young singer. Yearwood surprised Lauren mid-performance with the big invite which dropped Lauren to her knees in disbelief.

"For me, to finally be officially in [the Opry] is the biggest dream come true of all time," Lauren gushed to Saturday night’s Opry crowd. "Most little girls dream of their weddings. I dreamed of this.”

Lauren celebrated her 50th Opry appearance last Fall and shared the importance the Opry has to her and her family with some heartfelt words on Saturday.

"My dad grew up playing the banjo, it was his dream to play at the Grand Ole Opry,” she shared. “He never got to do that, but when I started singing as a child, my dad said, 'You've gotta play the Grand Ole Opry someday.”

She continued, “We'd listen to the Grand Ole Opry on the radio, and we would dream about a day that I could be there."

Lauren has officially made it beyond her biggest dreams and is now one of the youngest, if not the youngest member of the prestigious institution.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
soundslikenashville.com

Garth Brooks Celebrates 60th Birthday With Vegas Shows (and Cake)

Country legend Garth Brooks turned 60 years old on Monday (February 7), but the genre’s best-selling artist of all time hasn’t slowed down as his golden years approach. The icon celebrated his big day with special shows … and a special cake. Posting a few pics to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
wkml.com

Garth Brooks Has No Idea What Will Happen In Tonight’s Vegas Show

Garth Brooks says that he has no idea what will happen when he takes the stage tonight (2/4) at Dolby Live at Park MGM on his birthday weekend one-man shows (Friday and Saturday) in Las Vegas, and he’s good with that. The shows are solo/acoustic, so Garth can play whatever he feels like.
ENTERTAINMENT
WSMV

Lauren Alaina inducted into Grand Ole Opry Saturday

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Singer and songwriter Lauren Alaina was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry Saturday evening. The former American Idol star, now turned country music idol, was inducted Saturday and performed a mini-concert featuring several songs and a duet with singer Trisha Yearwood. Alaina first made her...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

At Opry Induction, Lauren Alaina Gets One More Big Surprise: 'You Play It, Garth, and We'll Sing It!'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. After Lauren Alaina got the shock of her life last December when Trisha Yearwood invited her to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry, Alaina thought she was done with Opry surprises. In fact, that night she asked Yearwood to return to induct her — ensuring no surprise there.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

‘Sitting Pretty’: Lauren Alaina Prepares to Join the Grand Ole Opry

When Lauren Alaina performed Dec. 18 at the Grand Ole Opry, she unexpectedly found herself kneeling on the stage’s vaunted circle at the feet of Trisha Yearwood, practically speechless at the invitation she was about to receive. “I am 100% still trying to process it,” Alaina says with a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Garth Brooks
country1025.com

Lauren Alaina & Craig Morgan To Compete On New ‘Extreme Survival Show’ on CBS

Time to cheer a couple country stars on as they enter challenging territory on a new CBS extreme survival reality show. The show is called Beyond the Edge and it will pit our country music stars versus many pro-athletes and other entertainment stars as they push their bodies to survive and thrive in the jungles of Panama in front of America.
TV & VIDEOS
98.1 KHAK

60 Years Ago: Garth Brooks Is Born in Tulsa, Okla.

Happy birthday to Garth Brooks! The singer was born on Feb. 7, 1962, in Tulsa, Okla. Born Troyal Garth Brooks, the future country superstar is the youngest child of Troyal and Colleen Brooks. His parents deserve much of the credit for his success, since they hosted weekly talent shows for their family, in which they required their six children to participate, fostering their son's early creativity.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Ole Opry#Instagram A
Midland Daily News

Top 10 Garth Brooks albums

Think you know which of Garth Brooks’ albums are the best of the best? Check yourself against Stacker’s deep dive into the charts.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Lauren Alaina, Craig Morgan set for CBS ‘Beyond the Edge’ reality series

Intense celebrity adventure challenge premieres Mar 16th. CBS has announced the new reality series Beyond the Edge, which features nine celebrities trading their worlds of luxury to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama, where they face off in epic adventures and endure the most brutal conditions, as they push themselves to go far beyond their comfort zone. From the producers of Naked and Afraid comes the most intense celebrity adventure ever attempted, where only teamwork, perseverance and finding the inner strength they never knew they possessed can get them through another day and raise money for their chosen charities. Beyond the Edge will premiere Wednesday, March 16th from 9-10 pm ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Showtime Sports announcer Mauro Ranallo hosts.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
100.7 WITL

25 Little-Known Tidbits About Country Icon Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks took country music by storm in the late 1980s, eventually shattering album and concert ticket sales records all over the world. But that's just one small part of Brooks' titanic story. The following are 25 of the more noteworthy -- and newsworthy -- events related to one of...
MUSIC
wivk.com

Lauren Alaina is Now Officially a Member of the Grand Ole Opry

This past Saturday night (Feb. 12th, 2022), Lauren Alaina was inducted as the latest member of the Grand Ole Opry!. Lauren says, “Most little girls dreamed of their weddings…I dreamed of this.”. Lauren made her official Opry debut on June 6th 2011, and on December 18th 2021 she...
MUSIC
kfdi.com

WATCH: Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood & Dolly Parton Surprise Lauren Alaina At Her Opry Debut | Carina | KFDI

I was in Nashville over the weekend. I went to the Grand Ole Opry to see Lauren Alaina be inducted as the newest member. Little did anyone know, including Lauren, that Dolly Parton would appear on the screen to give her a warm welcome and a congratulations. After that the surprises kept coming. Trisha Yearwood presented Lauren with the honor then brought out Garth Brooks to play guitar while the two of them sang Walkaway Joe. It was a magical night. Watch the livestream below.
CELEBRITIES
WTVF

Lauren Alaina Excited About Opry Induction This Weekend

Country singer Lauren Alaina talked about being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry and being a contestant the new CBS celebrity-competition series Beyond the Edge. You can see Lauren Alaina's induction into the historic Opry Family on Saturday, February 12. The new CBS reality series Beyond the Edge will premiere at 8pm on NewsChannel5 and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

52K+
Followers
53K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy