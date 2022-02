Adults ask kids for their opinions all the time, but the kids’ answers don’t always hold their intended weight. “Did you like that movie?” can be a bit of a leading question from adults who expect an energetic affirmation over a thoughtful critique. Forming an honest answer — something kids are both famous and infamous for offering — gives kids a chance to connect more deeply with what they saw, and gives grown-ups a fun and sometimes telling window into their experiences.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO