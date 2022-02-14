ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Will the Colts create a hole by cutting or trading Carson Wentz? There are rumors he is done in Indy

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Mortensen from ESPN made a shocking report the other day when he said it is possible the Colts trade or release Carson Wentz before March 19th. “For Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts, it looks bleak,” Mortensen said on ESPN on Sunday. “Yes, the Colts did not...

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

3 teams that could give Carson Wentz his third chance

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly out on Carson Wentz, but three teams need a quarterback to give him another chance. Carson Wentz went from MVP candidate to injured to out of favor in Philadelphia to Indianapolis to out of favor in Indianapolis in the blink of an eye. His NFL...
NFL
elitesportsny.com

ESNY’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft: 4-Round Super Bowl Edition

The 2021 NFL season is officially over. Now it’s time to think draft. Yesterday the world watched as the Rams were crowned the champions of the NFL. The Super Bowl was magnificent, but it also marks the end of the season. Which means the attention of football fans is...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mortensen
Person
Carson Wentz
FanSided

Here’s why Colts should stick with Carson Wentz

Is Carson Wentz the answer at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts?. In 2020, the Indianapolis Colts sent a third-round draft pick and a conditional first-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Carson Wentz. A deal that Frank Reich was ecstatic about, rejoining with the QB he loved in Philly during Frank’s time as an offensive coordinator.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia among teams “ready to take a major swing” at quarterback

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... While we’re there, it’s really hard to assess the trade value of Jimmy Garoppolo. The reason? We still don’t know which quarterbacks are going to be available yet. There’s a good group of suitors out there ready to take a major swing at the position (the Broncos, Eagles, Panthers and Commanders). And the fewer top-end guys—like Wilson, Watson or Rodgers—are available, the greater Garoppolo’s value will become. So yes, the Niners will be trading him and turning to Trey Lance. But just what he brings back is less certain. (By the way, while we’re there, I wouldn’t put Sam Darnold or Carson Wentz in that category. Neither of those guys played well enough, and both are too costly, for another team to move any sort of real capital to get them. Or at least that’s how I see it.)
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Indy#Nfl Draft#Espn#American Football#Eagles#Nfl Draft Diamonds
Popculture

Indianapolis Colts Set to Make Big Roster Move on Quarterback Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts could be making a big move on their starting quarterback. According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, (per CBS Sports), Carson Wentz will likely be traded or released by Mar. 18. The reason the Colts will make the move by Mar. 18 is that is the day that Wentz's $22 million base salary for the 2022 season will become fully guaranteed. Wentz is also set to make a $6.29 million signing bonus on that day.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
1075thefan.com

Has Carson Wentz Played His Last Snap As A Colt?

It’s a fair question that was brought up back on Kevin & Query in early January by Stephen Holder of The Athletic, who had mentioned that the Colts could create $7 million dollars more in cap space by waving goodbye to Carson Wentz ahead of March 19, when an additional $7 million in his contract becomes guaranteed. Wentz is due $15 million whether he’s on the Colts roster or not next season but to guarantee another $7 million to a guy the front office may not be fully onboard with is a decision worth monitoring.
NFL
FanSided

Jeff Saturday is conflicted about what Colts should do with Carson Wentz

Indianapolis Colts legend, Jeff Saturday, isn’t optimistic about where the team stands with Carson Wentz. Carson Wentz has been one of the big topics in the NFL world the past few days and it hasn’t necessarily been good. Instead, it’s been about his future, or lack thereof, with the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
On3.com

Minnesota Vikings hiring former Texas A&M quarterback

Indianapolis Colts assistant and former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Jerrod Johnson is heading to Minnesota, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Johnson spent three seasons with the Colts, with the last two as an offensive quality control coach. He will be an offensive assistant with the Vikings in 2022. The...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Commanders fans want Carson Wentz

When the Philadelphia Eagles made a series of trades to land Carson Wentz all of those years ago, it left the team at a bit of a draft pick deficit. After trading Kiko Alonso, Byron Maxwell, and the 13th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft to the Miami Dolphins for the eighth overall pick, Howie Roseman shipped five draft picks – a 2016 first-round pick, a 2016 third-round pick, 2016 fourth-round, 2017 first-round pick, and a 2018 second-round pick – to the Cleveland Browns for the second overall pick and the right to draft either Wentz or Jared Goff, depending on which quarterback wasn’t selected first overall.
NFL
1075thefan.com

ESPN Report: QB Carson Wentz Could be Traded or Released by Colts

INDIANAPOLIS–Quarterback Carson Wentz could be on his way out of Indianapolis. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports the Indianapolis Colts will likely trade or release Wentz. He believes the decision will likely be made by March 18. That’s when $15M in base salary becomes guaranteed for Wentz. He’s also eligible for a multi-million dollar bonus if he’s still on the roster by that date. Mortensen believes the Colts do not want to pay that money.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy