Fox News host Sean Hannity has lauded Canada’s protesting truckers as “heroes of the pandemic”, sparking outrage on social media.On his Monday show, the host discussed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoking the rarely used “Emergencies Act” to tackle the “Freedom Convoy” – which has paralysed the capital of Ottawa over cross-border vaccine mandates.“They’re talking about putting these heroes of the pandemic in jail, $100,000 fines, confiscate their rig, take away their licences, and destroy their livelihoods for what? Five provinces have already got rid of the mandate, and the rest of the world is getting rid of their mandates,”...

ADVOCACY ・ 5 HOURS AGO