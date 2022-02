Ram seems to be working on an electric truck, and if Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is to be believed, this new offering will be worth the wait, even if it only arrives in 2024, years after the brand's biggest rivals like Ford have already begun taking slices of the electric pickup pie. In the meantime, the traditional Ram 1500 soldiers on, occasional fuel pump flaws and all. A new fault has now been discovered with the automaker's larger trucks, prompting Ram to issue a recall that affects 171,789 vehicles, made up of both pickups and chassis cabs. So what's the issue?

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO