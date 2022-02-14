ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Drone On: Flexport Eyes Autonomous Air Freight

By Kari Hamanaka
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago

Investing in autonomous aircraft adds to the digital freight forwarder’s push to build a smarter ecosystem for global trade and logistics.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Crocs’ Famous Clogs Are Going to Cost a Little Bit More

Crocs expects to see $30 million in incremental air freight costs in the first quarter, as well as $40 million of orders shift to Q2. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLeaf Logistics Wants to be the Air Traffic Control for Ground TransportationUnder Armour Expects 10% Revenue Headwinds in Upcoming 'Transition' QuarterDHL Purchases 33 Million Liters of Sustainable Aviation Fuel
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Flexport Inks Eastern Air Cargo Deal

The companies said the Eastern B777 Express Freighter is the first of its kind designed specifically for e-commerce goods. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMore Same Day, More Last Mile. The Amazon Effect is Coming for Logistics.Drone On: Flexport Eyes Autonomous Air FreightFlexport Lines Up Shopify, Michael Dell in Monster $935M Series E
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Shein Might Be Laying the Groundwork for a Growth Spurt

The Chinese e-tailer is reportedly building a new global supply chain center in the southern Chinese port city of Guangzhou. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDrone On: Flexport Eyes Autonomous Air FreightUnder Armour Expects 10% Revenue Headwinds in Upcoming 'Transition' QuarterExecutives Can't Stop Talking About Supply Chain and Inflation: Panjiva
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Freight Partnership Advances Development of Autonomous Trucking for Supply Chains

C.H. Robinson and Waymo Via partnered to advance development of autonomous trucking for supply chains. “We are excited to partner with Waymo Via to explore how autonomous driving technology can help bring increased capacity and sustainability into our logistics strategies. Together, we are going to harness this emerging freight technology and its potential on behalf of customers and carriers,” says Chris O’Brien, chief commercial officer at C.H. Robinson. “We believe there is a real opportunity to bring our scale and information advantage to bear to help develop transportation solutions for them and their ability to participate in and benefit from AV. C.H. Robinson is also best positioned to represent the role of drivers and small and mid-size carriers in a more autonomous future.”
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flexport#Under Armour#Air Cargo#Freight Forwarder#Sj Promo
freightwaves.com

DHL Supply Chain leading the way as autonomous trucking moves from fantasy to reality

Autonomous trucks promise a wide array of perks for the industry, ranging from lower carbon emissions to easing labor shortages. Just a few short years ago, technologies were largely regarded as faraway possibilities. Now, cutting edge companies like DHL Supply Chain are bringing them to life on the roadways. “We’re...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

GSCW chat: Global logistics remains turbulent for CPG companies

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Dealing with imports during turbulent times. DETAILS: In this fireside chat, Global Gateway Logistics CEO Caitlin Murphy discusses the current conditions that CPG companies are experiencing in global trade. She breaks down common import problems, how companies have been reactive to those issues and how they can be proactive to port congestion in the future.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Temperature-controlled carrier Hirschbach acquires John Christner Trucking

Refrigerated carrier Hirschbach announced Wednesday the acquisition of John Christner Trucking (JCT). The deal will form one of the biggest temperature-controlled fleets in the nation at more than 3,000 trucks (800 at JCT), 5,000 trailers and total revenue exceeding $1 billion. By comparison, publicly traded refrigerated carrier Marten Transport (NASDAQ:...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Aviation Week

Eastern, Flexport Eye Asia-Pacific Markets With 777F Service

Eastern Air Holdings plans to operate the first of its new Boeing 777 Express Freighters between Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and two major Asia-Pacific gateways, with launch customer and freight forwarder Flexport filling them, the companies said Feb. 15. The new service, linking ORD... Subscription Required. Eastern, Flexport...
CHICAGO, IL
freightwaves.com

GSCW chat: Freight industry should value truck drivers’ time

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Bottom line, no one wants their time wasted. DETAILS: Truck driver shortages and retention issues continue to affect the freight industry. This fireside chat discusses what has to happen for the industry to become more attractive to current and new drivers.
INDUSTRY
tcbmag.com

Autonomous Solutions: Tennant Co.

Primary location: Eden Prairie | Employees: 4,300 | Specialty: Autonomous floor-cleaning machines. At a time when cleaning standards have become more rigorous and help is hard to find, Tennant Co. is innovating. A leader in the cleaning industry for 152 years, the Eden Prairie giant manufactures, sells, and services equipment around the world, including autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that clean industrial and commercial spaces without a human operator.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
dronedj.com

Urban-Air Ports launches first functional UK drone and eVTOL vertiport

Creator of drone and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft vertiports, Urban-Air Port, has initiated construction of what is intended to be its first fully-operational next-generation air transport facility in the UK. London-based Urban-Air Port announced Thursday that it had begun work on the new eVTOL and drone vertiport...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Under Armour Expects 10% Revenue Headwinds in Upcoming ‘Transition’ Quarter

The athleticwear and footwear company boosted revenue 9 percent to $1.5 billion in its fourth quarter, generating net income of $110 million. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDrone On: Flexport Eyes Autonomous Air FreightShein Might Be Laying the Groundwork for a Growth SpurtExecutives Can't Stop Talking About Supply Chain and Inflation: Panjiva
LOS ANGELES, CA
suasnews.com

Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) Subsidiary Vayu Aerospace Incorporates Cutting-Edge Solid-State Batteries into its Autonomous G1 Drone

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, has announced that its vertically integrated subsidiaries Vayu Aerospace Corporation (Vayu), ElecJet and Quality Circuit Assembly (QCA) have successfully incorporated ElecJet’s Solid-State Battery into a new battery assembly capable of delivering 1.55kw of power, named the “Vayu A4M1 Power System.” The A4M1 is roughly 2.5 times more powerful than its current lithium-ion power pack and can extend the G1’s vertical flight capabilities with heavier payloads, if necessary. The battery cell is fire resistant, can be punctured and still operate, giving the G1 best in class safety and reliability. The battery is also capable of fast charging at a rate of 4C, which equates to a 15-minute charge time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sourcing Journal

Leaf Logistics Wants to be the Air Traffic Control for Ground Transportation

Expect more hiring and product development from the New York tech company, which closed on a $37 million Series B. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalXPO Logistics Drivers File to Unionize in Southern CaliforniaTrucking Speeds Toward Sustainable, Self-Driving FutureSupply Chain Tech Provider Project44 Secures $420 Million
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Maersk Buying Pilot Freight Services for $1.68 Billion

Maersk said the acquisition would benefit the home furnishings business, where sales are migrating online. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMaersk and DHL Broaden Supply Chain InvestmentsUpstream Focus: Ceva Logistics' Wagner Covos on Securing Capacity, Shipment Visibility & Sustainability RegulationsMaersk Accelerates Net Zero Emission Targets to 2040
LOS ANGELES, CA
theloadstar.com

Flexport places advanced purchase commitment for 100-tonne cargo drone

Flexport has placed an advanced purchase commitment for two of Natilus’s larger cargo UAV designs, the 100t, pitting cargo drone technology squarely in competition with conventional aircraft. The US company is producing the world’s first purpose-designed and manufactured autonomous aircraft for air freight transport and, with others, including Volatus...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TrendHunter.com

Autonomous Emergency Drone Concepts

The conceptual Polestar Duo has been designed by Chief Automotive Designer at UNITI Sweden Marcelo Aguiar for the Polestar Design Competition as an autonomous solution that would provide support in the event of an emergency. The drone is incorporated into a modular building that would be carried by the flying...
ELECTRONICS
Sourcing Journal

DHL Purchases 33 Million Liters of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

DHL expects the partnership to save 80,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions by blending SAF with regular aviation fuel in AFKLMP flights. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalUnder Armour Expects 10% Revenue Headwinds in Upcoming 'Transition' QuarterMaersk and DHL Broaden Supply Chain InvestmentsWhat Amazon's SEC Filings Suggest About Its Delivery Ambitions
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy