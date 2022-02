Iran has unveiled a new long-range missile that is capable of reaching its nemesis Israel. The weapon is named after a seventh-century battle that saw Muslim warriors overrun a Jewish castle in the early days of Islam.On Wednesday morning, Iranian state television showed off the Khaybar Shekan, which is being described as a new, solid-fuelled, self-propelled, lightweight missile with a range of 1,450 km (900 miles) – more than enough to reach Israel from any point in western or central Iran.The announcement came a day after negotiations resumed in Vienna to salvage Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with the US and...

