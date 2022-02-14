ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Current event: Boat launched by US students lands in Norway

Times Daily
 2 days ago

RYE, N.H. (AP) — A small boat launched in October 2020 by some New Hampshire...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Getting to China's new national ski venue

YANQING, China (AP) — Bus, bus, train, bus, bus, gondola, gondola, gondola.
Times Daily

'The brand is so toxic': Dems fear extinction in rural US

SMETHPORT, Pa. (AP) — Some Democrats here in rural Pennsylvania are afraid to tell you they're Democrats.
Times Daily

UN, Haiti seek $2 billion to help in earthquake aftermath

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The U.S., European Union and others pledged $600 million in additional funds Wednesday to help hundreds of thousands struggling six months after a powerful earthquake struck Haiti's southern region.
New Hampshire State
Bangor Daily News

Rare Russian eagle spotted again in midcoast Maine

A rare bird usually native to parts of Russia and Japan is apparently still flying around midcoast Maine. The Steller’s sea eagle was spotted about 10 a.m. Monday from the Route 127 bridge connecting Arrowsic to Georgetown, so it appears to be hanging around the same area for the last month-and-a-half, according to a group following the bird online.
Times Daily

Red wine or white? At Olympic hotel, it comes in hazmat suit

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese people working in hazmat suits inside the Beijing Olympics' closed-loop "bubble" don't hesitate to be photographed. In fact, they seem to welcome it, showing pride in carrying out a national mission of controlling COVID-19.
Times Daily

Police probing mall fight where Black youth was handcuffed

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey are investigating an incident in which a Black teen was held down on the ground and handcuffed after a mall fight with a white youth, who was directed to sit down on a couch.
Times Daily

Crime, homelessness frame race for mayor of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The contest to become the next mayor of Los Angeles can be distilled into a single question with no easy answer: Who can fix this mess?.
Times Daily

2,500-year-old terracotta gets Valentine Day's love in Italy

ROME (AP) — A pair of terracotta lovers caught in a tender embrace for 2,500 years are getting some Valentine's Day TLC from Italian cultural officials.
Times Daily

Tonga needs over $90 million to start repairs from volcano

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A month after an undersea volcanic eruption and ensuing tsunami lashed Tonga, a U.N. official said Wednesday that 80% of the Pacific island nation’s 105,000 people were affected and the country needs over $90 million to start repairing damage and restoring its key farming and fishing sectors.
Norway
The Independent

Moose tramples and crushes Iditarod dogsled team in Alaska

An Alaskan woman training her dogs for the Iditarod race was attacked by an angry moose with her dogs trampled on and left seriously injured.In a Facebook post, Bridgett Watkins shared her experience of the day a moose charged at her and her dogs while she was training them through a 52-mile run on 3 February.While moose sightings in Alaska aren’t that uncommon, they rarely attack humans unprovoked.Ms Watkins, a 38-year-old musher, initially thought when she spotted the moose that it would go way, she told local media outlets.Ms Watkins, along with her friend and handler Jen Nelson, was running...
Phys.org

Rare baby elephant twins born in Kenya

An elephant in Kenya has given birth to twins, an extremely rare event, conservationists said Thursday. Conservation group Save the Elephants said the twins—one male and one female—were born to a mother named Bora. They were first spotted by lucky tourist guides on a safari drive at the...
